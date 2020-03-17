The Benefits of a Higher Education by Dr. Margaret Curlew

Dr. Margaret Curlew Apollos University Logo

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A doctorate degree in business is very beneficial for numerous reasons. People nowadays are willing to go the extra mile to obtain a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree because of the constant changes that are occurring in the business world. Companies are continuously undergoing realignment and restructuring to survive the new trends, new laws, growth, market disruptors, economic burst and boom. A DBA degree allows you to refine your academic credentials and excel in life and your career. Accredited universities like Apollos University , which offer reasonable and flexible business programs, can help any individual obtain the academic knowledge and expertise that have been elusive for years.Some of the benefits of a higher business education/degree are as follows.(1) You get to learn sophisticated skills and advanced practices that empower you to make meaningful impacts in your industry and community.(2) You get an excellent opportunity to expand your professional network and mingle with high quality like-minded people.(3) Because these programs are rigorous and demanding, they prepare you for challenging executive or academic careers.(4) You learn how to deal with negative bosses while still progressing in your life.(5) You increase your employability and salary potential.(6) You stand out both on paper and in person. A DBA degree expands the credentials on your resume.(7) You amass a substantial amount of confidence. Being well educated arms you with so much confidence that you no longer feel the need to prove yourself to anyone.(8) You become empowered to be your own boss.Dr. Curlew stated, “This is my favorite part. During my doctoral program, I acquired top-notch knowledge on successfully running a company both nationally and internationally and was empowered to start my own business.” She continued, “I have always been a writer and entrepreneur at heart, but Apollos gave me the little boost that I needed. I currently buy homes, convert them into multi-units and rent them out. My business is growing steadily, and I accredit my success to my education, perseverance and hard work.”



