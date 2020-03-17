R4G Enables Referrals to Companies By Offering Flat Fee Recruiting Services

Recruiting for Good Honors Referrals to Companies By Offering Flat Fee Recruiting Services to Generate Proceeds for Nonprofits Helping Feed LA Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good makes it easier for people to introduce companies that hire professional staff and make a difference; by offering flat fee staffing services

We love to help companies find talented professionals, and generate proceeds to help nonprofits Feeding LA” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) in Santa Monica is helping fund nonprofits Feeding LA . The staffing agency enables people who make introductions to companies hiring professional staff by offering flat fee recruiting services for both technical and non-technical positions.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're putting purpose before profit by using our talent for good to help referred companies find talented professionals, save money, and generate proceeds for good. A portion of every fulltime placement will help fund a nonprofit feeding LA."How Does Referrals for Good Work?1. Staffing agency (Recruiting for Good) will honor any referral made by a person to a company hiring professional staff by working on a flat fee arrangement.2. Once the person hired completes probation period, a portion of the placement will be donated to Help Feed LA.2. The person, who initiated the referral, can choose which nonprofit Feeding LA benefits from R4G donation.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to help people make a difference, and use their social network for good (Help Feed LA too)."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds to Feed LA. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Santa Monica based community service, 'Our Moms Work,' offering cost free career mentoring services to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



