Craig Hospital President and CEO Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, named to Modern Healthcare’s Minority Leaders to Watch List

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, Colo. , March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Hospital is proud to announce that Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020’s Minority Leaders to Watch in Healthcare. The profiles of all winners are featured in the February 17 print issue of Modern Healthcare and at ModernHealthcare.com/Top25Minorities .

"I'm honored to be recognized for investing in our staff, keeping patients safe and planning for Craig Hospital’s future," said Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig Hospital. "This award honors all of my colleagues and team members who focus on providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services for people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury.”

“Executives honored on this year’s list of the Top 25 Minority Leaders are reshaping care delivery. They're leading financial turnarounds, addressing the social determinants of health and adopting new value-based models of care,” noted Aurora Aguilar, editor. “But perhaps most importantly, this class is ensuring that staff reflect their communities; by vetting minority candidates for decision-making positions and making medical education more affordable for disenfranchised communities. We thank the 2020 Top 25 Minority Leaders for their contributions to the industry and society.”

Upon taking the helm of a quickly growing hospital whose staff had grown from 849 to 1,021 employees in a matter of five years, Allen-Davis set out to initiate a master development plan for the hospital’s future. The planning process engaged staff from a spectrum of roles – from clinical staff, to directors, to VPs - and will set the hospital on a 10-year course to define the future of rehabilitation for people who have sustained spinal cord and/or brain injuries.

In its ninth year, the biennial recognition program from Modern Healthcare honors the top minority healthcare executives who are influencing the policy and care delivery models across the country. In doing so, they are also highlighting the continued need to nurture diversity in our organizations.

# # #

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News and World Report for 30 consecutive years. Craig also received its 3rd recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2015. The 2015 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2020. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. craighospital.org







