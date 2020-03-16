Applied Optoelectronics Announces the 1.8 GHz Cable Plant Signal Generator

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the release of the 1.8 GHz Cable Plant Signal Generator (CPSG) that can be used to simulate the full channel loading of the next generation cable TV networks.



The AOI CPSG is a 2 rack unit (RU) shelf that can generate OFDM and 256-QAM signals from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz. This spectrum range supports 192 MHz Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexed (OFDM) blocks and Single Carrier-Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (SC-QAM) channels up to 4096 with a 256-QAM output at +22 dBmV/channel. Channel loading can be customized and pre-configured for quick loading options. The signal generator has three front panel connections: one F-connector RF output, one 10/100 Ethernet connector for local control and monitoring, and one USB connector for access to advanced features. Additional features to be added in the future will be available through remote software updates.

“The next step in the evolution of HFC networks is to move to 1.8 GHz,” said George Goncalves, Business Development at AOI. “Extending the spectrum allows cable operators to upgrade their bandwidth, particularly in the return-path in conjunction with high-split architectures, while minimizing deployment costs by utilizing existing HFC topologies. AOI’s CPSG will be able to help cable operators simulate full channel loading for testing and performance analysis. It is also expected to be a key piece of test equipment used by component and network equipment manufacturers as they develop their 1.8 GHz products.”

For more information, please contact the AOI sales team at sales@ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

