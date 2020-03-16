Tupperware Brands Stock Plunges; Investors With Losses Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton ( www.blockesq.com ), a national law firm dedicated to protecting investor rights, reminds investors about the ongoing securities litigation against Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:TUP). Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation . The lead plaintiff deadline is April 27, 2020.



On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing a delay in filing its annual report for 2019 due to the company’s need to “finalize additional procedures as part of its investigation regarding the impact of certain financial reporting matters in its Fuller Mexico beauty business.” The Company said it was “investigating primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]”

Immediately following this news, Tupperware's shares dropped more than 45% in midday trading. Today, the company’s shares are again in free fall, down more than 30% in intraday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=tup . Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

