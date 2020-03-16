Arco Platform Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Arco beat its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, achieving 37.9% excluding the M&A effect and confirmed the 2020 ACV of R$1,006 million.



SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“2019 was a very successful year for Arco with several milestones achieved, such as the acquisition of Positivo and the expansion and diversification of our platform of solutions to schools. We concluded another very strong sales cycle, beating our initial expectations for both Arco stand-alone and Positivo, reaching 1,360,000 students spread throughout 5,400 schools. We are extremely excited with the opportunities ahead of us.” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

“We are committed to grow fast and responsibly, maintaining the constant improvement of our solutions while effectively controlling costs, as shown by our margins”.

Full Year 2019 Results

Net Revenue of R$572.8 million;

Net Loss of R$9.4 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$169.5 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of R$209.4 million.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Net Revenue of R$247.6 million;

Net Profit of R$42.5 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$77.0 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of R$106.3 million.

Revenue Recognition and Seasonality

As we report the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, it is important to highlight the revenue recognition and seasonality of our business.

We typically deliver our Core Curriculum content four times each year, in March, June, August and December and our Supplemental Solutions content twice each year, in June and December, usually two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter. The amount of revenue recognized is proportional to the amount of content made available, which is not linearly distributed among the quarters. This causes revenue seasonality in our business, in which the third quarter revenue is the lowest point of the year.

A significant portion of our expenses is also seasonal. Due to the nature of our business cycle, we require significant working capital, typically in September or October of each year, to cover costs related to production and accumulation of inventory, selling and marketing expenses, and delivery of our teaching materials at the end of each fiscal year in preparation for the beginning of each school year. Therefore, such operating expenses are generally incurred in the period between September and December of each year.

2020 ACV Bookings Confirmation (From October 2019 to September 2020):

2020 ACV Bookings for Arco Platform is R$1,006 million.

ACV Bookings for Arco, excluding Positivo, grows at 35% YoY.

First Quarter 2020 guidance:

We expect to recognize in the first quarter (1Q20) 23% to 26% of the consolidated ACV Bookings 2020.

Full Year 2020 guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to be in the range of 35.5% to 37.5%.

Synergies resulting from the integration of Positivo Soluções Didáticas (“Positivo”): Arco’s revised integration plan estimates between R$50 million to R$70 million in annual EBITDA impact by the fourth year of integration. Besides that, the Purchase Price Allocation for the acquisition of Positivo based on October 2019 figures resulted in an estimate of R$1,557 million of both identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, which should generate an estimated tax benefit of R$529 million over their amortization period, from the time the incorporation of Positivo by EAS Educação is finalized, which we expect will happen in the third quarter 2020. The unused portion in the year of the amortization, should generate a tax loss, which may be offset in the coming years, limited to 30% of the tax profit.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: We define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit for the year (or period) plus income taxes plus/minus finance result plus depreciation and amortization plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees plus share-based compensation plan, plus M&A expenses and plus non-recurring expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue, multiplied by 100%.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit for the year (or period) plus share-based compensation plan plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) softwares resulting from aquisitions) less/plus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), less/plus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees plus interest expenses plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus M&A expenses and plus non-recurring expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue, multiplied by 100%.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results today, March 16, 2020

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Arco Platform Limited Condensed Statements of Financial Position December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Assets R$ R$ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 48,900 12,301 Financial investments 574,804 806,789 Trade receivables 329,428 136,611 Inventories 40,106 15,131 Recoverable taxes 15,612 11,227 Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 3,794 - Related parties 1,298 - Other assets 14,630 6,091 Total current assets 1,028,572 988,150 Non-current assets Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 32,152 26,630 Deferred income tax 156,748 99,460 Recoverable taxes 6,613 1,033 Financial investments 4,690 4,370 Related parties 14,813 1,226 Other assets 14,399 1,060 Investments and interests in other entities 48,574 11,862 Property and equipment 21,328 13,347 Right-of-use assets 21,631 - Intangible assets 1,811,903 187,740 Total non-current assets 2,132,851 346,728 Total assets 3,161,423 1,334,878 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 34,521 14,845 Labor and social obligations 68,511 15,888 Taxes and contributions payable 7,508 2,555 Income taxes payable 52,038 17,294 Advances from customers 25,626 5,997 Lease liabilities 6,845 - Loans and financing 98,561 - Financial instruments from acquisition of interests - 51 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 117,959 830 Other liabilities 607 428 Total current liabilities 412,176 57,888 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 2,801 - Lease liabilities 19,012 - Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 33,940 25,046 Provision for legal proceedings 251 131 Deferred income tax - 1,378 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 1,098,273 180,551 Other liabilities 160 - Total non-current liabilities 1,154,437 207,106 Equity Share capital 11 10 Capital reserve 1,607,622 1,089,505 Share-based compensation reserve 84,546 67,350 Accumulated losses (97,369 ) (86,687 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,594,810 1,070,178 Non-controlling interests - (294 ) Total equity 1,594,810 1,069,884 Total liabilities and equity 3,161,423 1,334,878







Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (In thousands, except earnings per share) 2019 2018 2019 2018 R$ R$ R$ R$ Net revenue 247,644 121,009 572,837 380,981 Cost of sales (55,374 ) (23,917 ) (117,258 ) (80,745 ) Gross profit 192,270 97,092 455,579 300,236 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (76,691 ) (35,201 ) (199,780 ) (113,270 ) General and administrative expenses (56,165 ) (22,010 ) (191,438 ) (129,754 ) Other income (expense), net (8,738 ) 342 (6,287 ) 4,856 Operating profit 50,676 40,223 58,074 62,068 Finance income 24,943 22,835 72,047 36,618 Finance costs (37,032 ) (182,789 ) (170,855 ) (198,795 ) Finance result (12,089 ) (159,954 ) (98,808 ) (162,177 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 153 (243 ) (1,800 ) (792 ) Profit (loss) before income taxes 38,740 (119,974 ) (42,534 ) (100,901 ) Income taxes - income (expense) Current (14,596 ) (3,304 ) (46,850 ) (26,553 ) Deferred 18,371 46,389 79,953 44,538 Total income taxes – income (expense) 3,775 43,085 33,103 17,985 Profit (loss) for the period 42,515 (76,889 ) (9,431 ) (82,916 ) Equity holders of the parent 42,515 (76,819 ) (9,431 ) (82,380 ) Non-controlling interests - (70 ) - (536 ) Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.79 (1.53 ) (0.18 ) (1.64 ) Class B 0.79 (1.53 ) (0.18 ) (1.64 ) Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.78 (1.53 ) (0.18 ) (1.64 ) Class B 0.78 (1.53 ) (0.18 ) (1.64 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 53,812 50,261 51,552 50,261 Diluted 54,149 50,261 51,552 50,261









Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 R$ R$ R$ R$ Operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 38,740 (119,974 ) (42,534 ) (100,901 ) Adjustments to reconcile (loss) profit before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 23,865 5,735 48,314 19,594 Inventory reserves 4,273 4,875 8,476 7,252 Allowance for doubtful accounts 7,903 3,875 17,392 9,588 Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible 2,906 - 3,499 138 Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests (10,822 ) 2,243 (473 ) (659 ) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 7,622 130,378 89,403 130,378 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (153 ) 243 1,800 792 Changes in fair value of step acquisitions (3,708 ) - (3,708 ) - Share-based compensation plan 612 138 33,043 60,297 Interest accretion on acquisition liability 17,496 2,378 42,206 8,704 Income from non-cash equivalents (45,797 ) - (45,797 ) - Interest on lease liabilities 258 - 1,489 - Provision for legal proceedings 20 (10 ) 120 131 Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) (15,066 ) - 8,333 - Foreign exchange loss 571 34,435 555 34,435 Gain on sale of investment (34 ) - (3,286 ) - Other financial cost/revenue, net 121 - (1,360 ) - 28,807 64,316 157,472 169,749 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (176,193 ) (83,440 ) (136,407 ) (57,020 ) Inventories (3,669 ) 1,476 (14,637 ) (3,563 ) Recoverable taxes (944 ) (3,789 ) (8,494 ) (3,807 ) Other assets (9,376 ) 469 (16,035 ) (2,254 ) Trade payables (37 ) 5,420 8,455 10,256 Labor and social obligations (2,390 ) 1,840 15,950 7,169 Taxes and contributions payable 2,491 1,038 1,951 1,476 Advances from customers 22,334 2,028 19,997 99 Other liabilities 112 1,822 (268 ) (3,342 ) Cash generated from (used in) operations (138,865 ) (8,820 ) 27,984 118,763 Income taxes paid (6,107 ) (1,174 ) (34,747 ) (26,639 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (455 ) - (852 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (145,427 ) (9,994 ) (7,615 ) 92,124 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (3,382 ) (2,807 ) (10,991 ) (6,854 ) Payment of investments and interests in other entities (36,435 ) - (41,853 ) (2,000 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (782,748 ) - (798,885 ) - Payment of accounts payable to selling shareholders - (936 ) - (14,756 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (16,741 ) (19,555 ) (43,102 ) (29,403 ) Purchase of financial investments 365,821 (756,473 ) 277,389 (727,951 ) Loans to related parties - - (14,000 ) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (473,485 ) (779,771 ) (631,442 ) (780,964 ) Financing activities Capital increase 1 - 13,830 3,091 Capital increase - proceeds from public offering 589,602 - 589,602 895,182 Share issuance costs (18,224 ) (12,954 ) (18,897 ) (78,531 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,698 ) - (4,407 ) - Payment of loans and financing (511 ) - (563 ) - Loans and financing 97,574 - 97,574 - Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares (928 ) - (928 ) - Dividends paid - - - (85,000 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 665,816 (12,954 ) 676,211 734,742 Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (572 ) (34,435 ) (555 ) (34,435 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46,332 (837,154 ) 36,599 11,467 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period - 849,455 12,301 834 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,332 12,301 48,900 12,301 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46,332 (837,154 ) 36,599 11,467

Arco Platform Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation R$ R$ R$ R$ Profit (loss) for the period 42,515 (76,889 ) (9,431 ) (82,916 ) (+) Income taxes (3,775 ) (43,085 ) (33,103 ) (17,985 ) (+/-) Finance result 12,089 159,954 98,808 162,177 (+) Depreciation and amortization 23,865 5,735 48,314 19,594 (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (153 ) 243 1,800 792 EBITDA 74,541 45,958 106,388 81,662 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and

provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 11,148 138 66,978 60,297 (+) M&A expenses 15,939 - 28,848 - (+) Non-recurring expenses 4,675 - 7,142 - Adjusted EBITDA 106,303 46,096 209,356 141,959 Net Revenue 247,644 121,009 572,837 380,981 EBITDA Margin 30.1 % 38.0 % 18.6 % 21.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.9 % 38.1 % 36.5 % 37.3 % Three months ended December31, Twelve months ended December31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation R$ R$ R$ R$ Profit (loss) for the period 42,515 (76,889 ) (9,431 ) (82,916 ) (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and

provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 11,148 138 66,978 60,297 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations 13,485 2,958 23,173 11,766 (+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments (10,822 ) 2,243 (473 ) (659 ) (+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 7,622 130,378 89,403 130,378 (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (153 ) 243 1,800 792 (-) Tax effects (25,112 ) (52,797 ) (79,569 ) (51,525 ) (+) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 571 34,435 555 34,435 (+) Interest expenses (income), net 17,153 2,419 41,042 9,781 (+) M&A expenses 15,939 - 28,848 - (+) Non-recurring expenses 4,675 - 7,142 - Adjusted Net Income 77,021 43,128 169,468 112,349 Net Revenue 247,644 121,009 572,837 380,981 Adjusted Net Income Margin 31.1 % 35.6 % 29.6 % 29.5 % Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation R$ R$ R$ R$ Cash generated from operations (138,865 ) (8,820 ) 27,984 118,763 (-) Income tax paid (6,107 ) (1,174 ) (34,747 ) (26,639 ) (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (455 ) - (852 ) - Cash Flow from Operating Activities (145,427 ) (9,994 ) (7,615 ) 92,124 (-) Acquisition of property and equipment (3,382 ) (2,807 ) (10,991 ) (6,854 ) (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (16,741 ) (19,555 ) (43,102 ) (29,403 ) Free Cash Flow (165,550 ) (32,356 ) (61,708 ) 55,867 (+) Interest change in financial investments 45,797 - 45,797 - (+) Positivo's working capital 55,078 - 55,078 - (+) Business combinations 5,699 - 5,699 - (+) M&A expenses 15,939 - 28,848 - (+) Others 8,784 - 11,251 - (-) RSU's labor and social obligations (3,561 ) - (3,561 ) - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (37,814 ) (32,356 ) 81,404 55,867







