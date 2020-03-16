PRP Science Releases Professional Hair Therapy Kit for Men and Women

3-Step System Clinically Proven to Regrow Hair

The P2 products are amazing! Along with smelling great and making my hair soft, I’m seeing some new growth in places I’ve not seen for years!” — E. Wright

DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Science is excited to announce the launch of a new privately labeled brand of hair regrowth products under the brand name P2 Hair Science. The 3-step system includes shampoo, conditioner and a serum, all dermatologically tested, produced chemical and cruelty free and suitable for every hair type. Clinically studied and approved by Anvisa, the largest health regulatory agency in Brazil, P2 products have active ingredients that support hair regrowth, stimulate collagen and prevent further hair loss.“I am honored to bring this proprietary formulation to the United States. The results we are seeing from the P2 products are quite impressive,” said Jill Swartz, owner of PRP Science. “After just 90 days, reports have shown the products stabilize hair loss in 90% of patients and regrow new hair in 50% of patients. Additionally, the products block the effects of DHT, the hormone that activates the hair loss process. It’s a natural fit for many practices who are currently treating patients with combination hair regrowth treatments including PRP, peptides, exosomes and laser light therapy.”Studies show that hair loss affects over 40 million men and over 25 million women in the U.S. These numbers are intimidating but the good news is there are new products in addition to several non-surgical treatment options proven to help patients regrow hair and regain confidence.“The P2 products are amazing! Along with smelling great and making my hair soft, I’m seeing some new growth in places I’ve not seen for years!” said, E. Wright, patient of a clinic outside of Orlando, Florida, who offers the P2 hair care kit along with the 90-day P2 Cellular Hair Regrowth Protocol PRP Science, Florida’s leading medical distribution company is known for setting the standard in excellence for autologous biologics. The commitment of PRP Science is to provide the highest quality equipment, devices and supportive products. P2 products fit that mold. In addition, our partners from Specialty MED Training offer online and hands on training on the P2 cellular hair regrowth protocol.To learn more about PRP Science and the products we offer, visit prpsciencemd.com or call 561-510-6777.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.