KC Craichy Publishes Extensive Coronavirus Resource from a Natural Health Perspective

Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel

Craichy shares his perspective on the coronavirus to help alleviate fears and quell panic among the general public.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural health researcher, advocate and Living Fuel founder KC Craichy has published a comprehensive Coronavirus article titled, Coronavirus - Is this the End of the World? How to Protect Yourself! The article, which can be found on the Living Fuel Health Alerts blog, also contains an extensive list of resource links about the disease which will continue to be updated as more information is known.“The Coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and many people are looking for answers about prevention and treatment,” Craichy said. “My purpose in writing this was to create a comprehensive article that educates the reader from a balanced perspective with actionable information they can use to protect themselves and their loved ones. I want to bring some clarity to the issue of the Coronavirus amid the hysteria so people can avoid panic.”The article gives readers basic information about the Coronavirus as well as practical tips they can use to bolster their immune system and possibly avoid contracting the disease. The article focuses on the basics about the disease such as symptoms, how it is spread and how to avoid it. It also details which foods depress the immune system and things you can do to strengthen your body’s defense against this and other diseases.A major focus of the article is what Craichy calls the Super Health 7 Keys. These seven keys (nutrition, hydration, exercise, sleep, stress, environmental hazards and meditation and prayer) are the backbone of his personal health philosophy and are detailed in his best-selling books.Click here to read the article: https://www.livingfuel.com/news/Coronavirus-Is-this-the-End-of-The-World.html Researching nutrition while helping his wife overcome severe health challenges is what led Craichy to develop Living Fuel’s signature line of Super Meals. These delicious whole-meal smoothie powders make the most nutritionally complete meals available and eliminate the need for vitamin supplements.Click here for more information regarding Living Fuel: https://www.livingfuel.com/



