PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source: Mad Scientist Nuts-

Maker of Pizootz infused PEANUTS and ALMONDS

Portsmouth, Virginia, USA

Contact: Bo Perry

For Immediate release:

Date: March 12, 2020

Mad Scientist Nuts wants to assure the world of the supply of PIZOOTZ infused Peanuts and almonds



At Mad Scientist Nuts the safety of our product has always been our top priority. We maintain the highest standards of producing and packaging a product in the industry. The world is experiencing great stress and anxiety over the coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are committed to maintaining our production while also making absolutely sure it is the safest product for our consumers.

As this unprecedented event takes shape across America, affecting communities and local businesses, your ability to find PIZOOTZ in your local stores may be temporarily suspended.

Therefore, we at Mad Scientist Nuts want to ensure you’ll have uninterrupted access to our product online.

Effective immediately we will make Pizootz available on our website www.pizootz.com for 25% off of the list price. Please remember that we offer free delivery to you. Please use code

25offNOW



Our team will work extra hard to make Pizootz so that you will have one less thing to worry about.

Stay safe out there, stay sane and stay kind to your neighbors!

Salutations and gratuity,

Alfred P. Pizootz & the Mad Scientist Nuts Team makers of the now officially patented Pizootz Peanuts and Almonds

Contact: Sales@msnuts.com

Pizootz flavor infused premium Virginia artisan peanuts (Now also available as Almonds) are all natural and FREE FROM artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, preservatives, MSG, or trans fats. They are absolutely gluten free.





