There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,429 in the last 365 days.

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2019 during a conference call on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community.  The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call.  The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL
Time and date: Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
  1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:  March 20th, 2020 (4:00 p.m. EDT) to April 1st, 2020 (11:59 p.m. EDT)
Access telephone:  1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number: 8885881

As of February 28th, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.