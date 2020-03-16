Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) between February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=hp-inc&id=2186 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=hp-inc&id=2186

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted (1) HP’s four-box model was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of Supplies demand and outcomes, because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the model; (2) the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the Supplies channel; (3) as a result, the Supplies inventory in the Company’s channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP’s Supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated; and (4) accordingly, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

