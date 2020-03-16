Berlin Start-up Art Aia - ValeYourSelf enriches artists online presence

Art Aia - ValueYourSelf What is your story ? Google Knowledge Graph

Art Aia -ValueYourSelf online presence management and online platform for individuals and organizations that enriches visibility and brand awareness.

Creating the kind of connections between people that lead to collective civic action, political expression, community dialogue, shared cultural experiences.” — Giovanni Morassutti

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists and Creative businesses need to present themselves at their best and today the web is the first resource where people look to find out more about someone's background and career. Artists, actors, directors, writers and also organizations like art galleries, theaters, cultural associations, foundations among others should be aware of the importance of their online presence. But many people don’t take advantage of the possibility to enhance their presence on Google.For instance, Google Knowledge panels, where information is presented to users in an infobox next to the search results (*See image), is a knowledge base used by Google and its services to enhance its search engine's results. It is automatically generated and triggered with information gathered from a variety of sources but it is also possible to contribute to this process. Art Aia – ValueYourSelf is a European-based online presence management company and online platform that offers services to build a personal brand reflecting values, talents and positive actions. The Company Team writes fresh content that can rank desired queries, articles on Wikipedia respecting guidelines, add information into platforms and social networks, get interviews on Google News and Seo among other services.The mains steps in order to generate a Knowledge Panel, enriching the online presence, are to define the main values as an artist and organization and to optimize the online properties according to the target keyword, so that google can rank them high in search results. It is also useful to create and optimize a Google My Business knowledge graph by adding information, images and posts. Once the KG gets generated it is good to suggest adding more information to the panel; References suggestions have a better chance to appear on Search. Adding content to Wikimedia projects, update social media profiles, keeping these active by sharing written content every week. Overall maintaining authority on properties by posting each month news and content with the specific goal of increasing visibility among the target audience.Art Aia – ValueYourSelf, as an online platform, is also associated with Cultural Center Art Aia – Creatives / In / Residence and project space Art Aia - La Dolce Berlin and it focuses on connecting organizations, individuals and businesses interested in trading services, goods and liberal donation to create new opportunities for exchange and valuable collaborations.On their website, people can also submit their stories for Google News and have their online presence checked.Art Aia - ValueYourSelf has two locations and it is a subsidiary of the following organizations:Art Aia – Creatives / In / Residence.Via Banduzzo, 31, 33079 Sesto Al Reghena PN (ITA)Art Aia – La Dolce Berlin.Türkenstraße 19, 13349 Berlin (DE)Contact :Phone: +49 15218465093Email : support@artaiavalueyourself.comWeb : https://artaiavalueyourself.com Art Aia – ValueYourSelf is a European-based online presence management company and online platform that offers services to build a personal brand reflecting values, talents and positive actions. As an online platform is associated to Art Aia – Creatives / In / Residence and it focuses on connecting organizations, individuals and businesses interested in trading services, goods and liberal donation to create new opportunities of exchange and valuable collaborations



