FileTrail Expands Global Account Management and Business Development Team in the US and UK

Legal tech industry veteran Keith Schneider joins FileTrail as Strategic Account Manager

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms, today announced that the company has hired Keith Schneider, a senior sales executive formerly with NetDocuments and LexisNexis, as a strategic account manager. In addition, the company has engaged Jon Roscow of Laureus Consulting in the UK to build awareness for FileTrail’s information governance and records management solutions and grow its customer base in EMEA.



Driving Growth in the Am Law 200

Keith Schneider brings with him 33 years of experience in legal technology. He joins FileTrail from NetDocuments, where he served as a senior strategic account manager for 12 years. Prior to that, he spent 21 years at LexisNexis.

“Every law firm CIO that has worked with Keith speaks highly of his passion, integrity and commitment to customers. He has an extensive network and strong relationships across the Am Law 200 and is deeply knowledgeable about the information management challenges they face,” says Darrell Mervau, president of FileTrail. “His expertise in cloud and SaaS solutions for law firms also make him an ideal fit for FileTrail, and we’re thrilled to welcome Keith to the team.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve been a firm believer that the best advocate for any technology vendor is a happy customer base. It’s certainly true for NetDocuments, and I see a similar kind of customer advocacy when I speak to firms that are using FileTrail,” says Schneider. “The energy and enthusiasm of the FileTrail account management, customer success and project management teams are inspiring, and I look forward to showing firms how FileTrail can help them apply information governance policies to their electronic documents, physical records and other information assets.”

Building Business in the UK and EMEA

Jon Roscow is managing director of Laureus Consulting Limited, a strategic consultancy he founded in 2012. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the UK legal market, including three years as general manager of Intapp EMEA. During his tenure from 2008 to 2011, Intapp grew its customer base to nearly 30 law firms in the UK, including several firms in the Magic Circle.

“Jon’s experience in the UK legal market and his familiarity with the challenges that law firm IT and risk management teams face will help us build on our initial success in bringing FileTrail to UK and international law firms. He’ll also be an ambassador, helping us build strategic alliances with other technology vendors and consultancies in the UK and EMEA,” says Mervau.

“Law firms in the UK and EMEA are looking for more efficient ways to address the growing regulatory and client demands they face—from the data protection and privacy standards mandated by GDPR through to the retention and disposition requirements specified in clients’ outside counsel guidelines,” says Roscow. “FileTrail offers a powerful solution that centralizes and automates information governance across both physical and electronic repositories throughout the firm, and we’ve received a tremendously positive response from UK firms that appreciate the visibility and efficiency offered by the FileTrail product suite.”

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

Keith Schneider, Strategic Account Manager, FileTrail
Jon Roscow, Managing Director, Laureus Consulting Limited



