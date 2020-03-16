JELD DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. – JELD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=jeld-wen-holding-inc&id=2182 to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=jeld-wen-holding-inc&id=2182

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to (1) Jeld-Wen products, including doors, compete against other manufacturers on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as “highly competitive”; and (2) Jeld-Wen’s strong margins and anticipated margin growth were attributed to legitimate business factors, such as “making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability” and increasing its emphasis on “pricing optimization.” These and similar statements made by defendants during the Class Period were false and misleading because defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors. As a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.