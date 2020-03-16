The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) in solidarity with Member States affected by COVID-19

New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world. Sadly, some of the East African countries have not been spared from this infectious disease. The recent update has confirmed that five of the EASF member states have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 namely: Kenya, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Sudan and Rwanda.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) would like to express its unfailing support and sincere solidarity to the countries affected until now. EASF commends the timely measures taken by our member states to control and contain the spread of this infection notably the introduction of social distancing, restrictions on travel and ban on public gatherings. The EASF fraternity stands in unity with all the affected countries.

EASF presents its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and calls on everyone to unite with a common purpose in combating COVID-19.



