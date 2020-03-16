South End Capital is Actively Lending to Small Businesses Including Those Affected by the Coronavirus

We're here to help those businesses affected by the coronvirus

Nationwide, non-conforming lender provides historically low interest rate financing to small businesses and real estate investors affected by the coronovirus

South End Capital offers stated income business and real estate loans (loans that require no tax returns or financials) with rates starting at 4.75%, and that are fixed for up to 30 years” — South End Capital

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing, has announced that it is actively lending to small business owners including those affected by the coronovirus.

"Over the last week we've been contacted by numerous small business owners seeking disaster relief loans, because they have experienced a sudden decline in their revenue due to rapidly deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus" said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "I founded South End Capital in 2009 during the midst of the Great Recession, and developed our loan programs to accommodate small business owners and real estate investors who need affordable access to capital in times just like these."

South End Capital offers stated income business and real estate loans (loans that require no tax returns or financials) with rates starting at 4.75%, and that are fixed for up to 30 years. Loans are available from $200K to $7.5M, there is no set credit score minimum, and the firm offers a low documentation process, charges no upfront fees, and can provide funding in as little as 2 weeks. South End also offers full documentation subprime SBA and conventional business loans up to $20M+, for a variety of business purposes including unrestricted working capital.

"With the announcement yesterday that the federal-funds rate has been cut to zero, now is actually the best possible time for a business owner to borrow and position his or her company for not just interim stability, but future growth" explained Grayson. "The potential health ramifications of the coronavirus cannot be understated, which is why we have staff working remotely around the country, and our entire loan application and underwriting process is online."

Those interested in learning more about the financing available from South End Capital for businesses affected by the coronavirus, are invited to contact the firm directly at info@southendcapital.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes referral partners and offers referral fees up to 2% (or more), along with unique referral links, and marketing support.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing. We are committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all borrowers. LendVer.com, US Business News, Fit Small Business, Top Ten Reviews, and Business.com have each recognized us as one of the premier lenders in the country.



