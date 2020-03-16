Bigger-than-ever DRC Mining Week will focus on battery metal, finance and junior mining in June

“Global mining community starting to take notice of DRC’s potential”

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, DRC’s Minister of Mines will address the opening session of this year’s DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, taking place in Lubumbashi from 17-19 June. This will be the 16th edition of the event, which has grown substantially over the last few years to become the largest mining, construction and energy expo on the Copperbelt.

“It is clear that the global mining community is taking notice of the enormous potential of the DRC,” says the event director Elodie Delagneau, adding, “and DRC Mining Week has grown with the country’s mining sector, the true crown of the Copperbelt.”

Strategic battery metals

“With the support of the Ministry of Mines, the Federation of Congolese Enterprises (FEC) and strategic partners” states Ms Delagneau, “DRC Mining Week has become the only platform for new and existing stakeholders looking to invest in strategic commodities, thanks to this country’s generous reserves of copper, gold, diamonds, cobalt, lithium and coltan amongst others. The growing numbers of electric vehicles has also rapidly increased the demand for strategic battery metals.”

The programme for this year has just been launched with strategic metals, finance and juniors high on the agenda.

Confirmed speakers include:

- The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, Minister of Mines, DRC

- Amedeo Anniciello, CEO, Standard Bank, DRC

- Mark Davis, Managing Director, Glencore, Australia

- Cosmas Milton Ochieng, Director, African Natural Resources Centre, DRC

- Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC

- Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director, AVZ Minerals Limited, Australia

- H.E Richard Muyej Mangez Mans, Governor, Lualaba Province, DRC

- John Wates, Chairman, Fraser Alexander, South Africa

- Boris Kamstra, Executive Director, Alphamin Resources Corporation, South Africa

The conference programme comprises seven focus areas:

- Commodities focus

- Technology and Innovation

- Trade and Collaboration

- Polices and Regulation

- Power and Energy

- Junior Mining Forum

- Infrastructure and Industrialisation

Definite conference highlights will include the Women in Mining session, a dedicated Junior Mining Forum, new technology and innovation, power challenges in DRC’s mining sector, local skills development and creating a “Made in the DRC” brand as well as a discussion on legalising artisanal mining.

Business+social=DEALS

“The Congolese take their business AND their hospitality very seriously” laughs Elodie, adding “DRC Mining Week is a place where plenty of deals are made, year after year, and once again we will make sure there is plenty of opportunity for networking and informal interaction so that the conversations can continue and the local beer can flow.” These include the golf day, the business matchmaking platform, the welcome cocktail function and several coffee and tea and lunch breaks over the three days.

International pavilions

The event is set to continue its unprecedented growth with more record-breaking numbers. More than 5000 local and international mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sector doing business in the DRC will head towards Lubumbashi in June, hosted by more than 230 sponsors and exhibitors and 6 expected international pavilions (China, France, Germany, South Africa, UK, Zimbabwe). Standard Bank is returning as a diamond plus sponsor, along with Orange while Vodacom is a diamond sponsor.

The event will also feature a heavy machinery section and seven conference tracks. 100+ mining houses and operators will be represented and some 63% of the attendees will be international, coming from some 45 different countries.

“The global interest in the huge potential of DRC’s commodities sector is clear - see you in Lubum’ in June!” says Elodie.

DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, Africa Mining Forum and Nigeria Mining Week. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.



