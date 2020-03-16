Anju Software announces appointment of new CMO to support and sustain rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anju Software announced today that Bill Leander has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Mr. Leander’s focus will be on further accelerating growth by strengthening Anju’s marketing capabilities, advancing product management disciplines, and communicating the proven power of products to the life sciences market. To quote Bill, “Anju has a wealth of technology and products that meet mission-critical needs of the organizations we support. The breadth of our products and ability to craft tailored solutions for clients is truly impressive. I look forward to serving as Anju’s ‘Chief Storyteller’ to share with the world our innovations and successes of our clients.”



Mr. Leander comes to Anju from Santa Rosa Consulting, where he served for nearly four years as the Chief Strategy Officer with a focus on growing the business through key health IT, business intelligence, and analytics services and solutions. He has held additional C-level and senior leadership positions in his 20+-year tenure in healthcare technology, professional services, and analytics enterprises.

“I am pleased that Bill Leander has joined Anju Software as Chief Marketing Officer,” states Kurien Jacob, Chairman and Board Member. “We have very strong technology and product offerings, but these are not yet fully understood in the market despite rapid growth through organic success and key acquisitions. Anju continually develops exciting new technologies and products, and sharing them with the market is critical to continued success for our clients and us. Bill will help us fortify internal disciplines while strengthening our message, and ultimately help grow the company.”



About Anju Software

Anju Software is a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry, spanning the spectrum from clinical operations to medical affairs and commercialization. While traditional technology providers offer platform solutions that force you to adopt their technology their way, the strength of our offering focuses on delivering your platform, your way. Leveraging the Anju Bus integration technology, Anju adds complementary solutions to your environment and creates a tailor-suited platform that perfectly meets your needs. With the Anju PERSONALIZED PLATFORM™, we apply our demonstrated expertise to our pharmaceutical, biotech and CRO clients to help them reduce complexity and risk. Visit our website www.anjusoftware.com









Contact Information Karol Weyman, Director of Corporate Marketing Anju Software +1 630-981-5871 Karol.Weyman@anjusoftware.com



