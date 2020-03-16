eWellness’ Digital PHZIO Treatment Platform is Exponentially Transferring PT Patients to Virtual Care

/EIN News/ -- Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation (“eWellness”, “EWLL”, “the Company”), a provider of the state of the art PHZIO platform for the digital physical therapy (“PT”) and telehealth markets announced today that it has experienced a massive uptick in PHZIO treatments beginning last week due to patients seeking to significantly reduce the chance of exposure to the COVID-19. In an effort to train as many clinicians on the PHZIO platform to accommodate the increased demand from patients seeking online physical therapy care, daily group training sessions have been established.



See our new digital ad that started to run in selected markets over this past weekend.

Hello <provider name>,



Are your patients cancelling their appointments due to COVID-19 risk factors? Did you know that Phzio offers virtual care solutions to let you continue seeing patients?



Patients can interact with you online with an interactive video chat. You can prescribe and monitor their home exercises all from the convenience and safety of home.



Book yourself a group demo and training session today for just $49 USD per person and get your patients and practice back on track!

Book a Demo Today

*Providers who complete training will have unlimited free usage of the platform for 30 days and be eligible to receive patient referrals from our site.*

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. Our business model is to have large-scale employers use our MSK360 and/or our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate musculoskeletal (“MSK”) wellness program. The Company’s MSK360 and PHZIO home physical therapy assessment and exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy market, the $4 billion MSK market and the $8 billion corporate wellness industry. PHZIO re-defines the way MSK physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many MSK physical therapy platform for home use.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telehealth products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO: 1-855-470-1700

