EXTENDED STAY AMERICA® CONTINUES COMPANY GROWTH IN FLORIDA WITH NEW PROPERTY IN PORT CHARLOTTE

Newly Built Location to Expand Extended Stay America’s® Presence in Southwest Florida

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, announced the opening of a brand new, company owned hotel in Port Charlotte, Fla. The newly constructed building stands four stories high and contains 120 rooms, free onsite parking, complimentary WiFi, a fitness room, laundry room and grab-and-go breakfast to give guests a home away from home.



The new location will have rooms with fully equipped, in-room kitchens that include full-size refrigerators, microwave ovens and cooktops to satisfy all guests’ cooking needs. Additional in-room amenities include comfortable platform beds with storage space beneath, recliners, a television with premium cable and device casting capabilities and a spacious workplace with high-speed internet access for business travelers. Pet friendly rooms are also available for guests traveling with their four-legged family members.

“Extended Stay America Port Charlotte marks the only extended stay hotel located within 20 miles north or south of the fast-growing area, offering a great opportunity for the Extended Stay America brand to establish a strong footprint along the coast of Southwest Florida,” said Judi Bikulege, Chief Investment Officer for Extended Stay America. “Port Charlotte has built an impressive reputation as a healthcare, aviation and tourism hub, and we are excited to offer comfortable accommodations for those looking to take advantage of the great opportunities and exciting attractions in the area.”

Located at 24100 Beatrix Blvd., the new hotel is a short, ten-mile commute for those traveling to and from the Punta Gorda Airport. Extended Stay America Port Charlotte is located conveniently off I-75 and is close to local attractions such as Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte Beach Park, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Starbucks, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar and LongHorn Steakhouse.

For photos of Extended Stay America Port Charlotte, visit https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-s405994fe8234ffb9 . For information about booking or to book a room at Extended Stay America Port Charlotte, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/fl/port-charlotte/i-75 or call 941-246-0133.

About Extended Stay America®

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 632 hotels. Extended Stay America’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 558 hotels and more than 61,500 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 74 Extended Stay America® hotels. For franchise inquiries, visit newesa.com for more information.

CONTACTS:



Investors:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

Media:

Jon Alcorn

(980) 345-1714

jalcorn@esa.com

Nick Bucci

(212) 938-0166

esa @coynepr.com







