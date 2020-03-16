KEMET Introduces Metal Composite Power Inductors for Automotive Applications

METCOM™ for automotive offers high reliability and performance with best in class EMI shielding for low magnetic flux leakage

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM) a leading global supplier of electronic components, has launched a new family of metal composite power inductors to address the stringent demands of the automotive market. The MPXV product offering enhances the company’s METCOM range and is AEC-Q200 qualified for use in the automotive sector.

The new power inductors provide efficient power conversion while minimizing Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and are ideal for use in DC to DC switching power supplies for the growing number of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) found in automotive systems. According to Fortune Business Insights * the automotive ECU market is forecast to reach USD 12.92 Billion by 2026, a CAGR of 11.9% in seven years.

The MPXV series is optimized for use within the automotive market, where the increased demand and adoption for electronic systems necessitates high efficiency, low self-heating, and low power losses. The MPXV series inductors’ metal composite core has class-leading high permeability to meet these requirements. The qualities of the MPXV inductors make them ideal for use in designs where thermal considerations are vital to avoid adverse effects to other critical systems.

Available in various industry standard SMD footprints, MPXV inductors can operate at temperatures up to 155°C and feature low electrical noise allowing them to be used in all areas of the vehicle - including the challenging operating environments found under the hood and in the powertrain. The metal composite material is molded around the inductor coil core and, therefore, acts to shield neighboring electronics from the magnetic flux that might otherwise cause interference in sensitive systems. These devices are qualified to standards set by the Automotive Engineering Council’s Q200 (AEC-Q200) requirements and they are suitable for even the most demanding areas of automotive applications.

“Our experience and expertise in high permeability inductor material development and production allow us to introduce devices with differentiated performance to meet and exceed the needs of the latest applications in sectors such as automotive,” said Dr. Philip Lessner, KEMET Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “With their robust performance, high reliability and energy-saving features, MPXV inductors are a perfect example of this and provide a dependable, easy-to-design-in solution.”

KEMET’s MPXV series is available immediately via KEMET distributors. To learn more about the company’s metal composite power inductors visit www.kemet.com/metcom .

*Source: Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Powertrain, Braking Systems, Body Electronics, Adas, Infotainment), By Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025, Fortune Business Insights, November 2019

About KEMET

KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “KEM.” Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about KEMET Corporation’s (the "Company") financial condition and results of operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcome and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact for editors:

Fernando Spada, KEMET

Tel: +1 954 766 2815

Email: fernandospada@kemet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d4e99b3-25d9-4e60-a048-4ba235e364c9

