Keep Your Hands Klen (Clean) and Your Loved Ones Safe with this Innovative and Effective Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Infused with Hemp Seed Oil

PHOENIX, AZ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) launches Klen Hands: Home Page subscribe and preorder now to get your shipment. Since the initial soft launch on Friday, March 13, 2020, the Company received multiple orders for Klen and expects that to continue as consumers demand for cleaning and disinfect products continues to outpace existing supply. We believe Klen is uniquely positioned to capture initial shelf space into retail establishments that are carrying CBD/Hemp consumer goods. The company is strategically focusing on leveraging distributors that are already carrying SinglePoint 1606 Hemp Products and other related products. Hand sanitizer has been at a shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak. SinglePoint has secured bulk supply sanitizer and mixing with hemp seed oil to sanitize and moisturize. Initial shipments are expected to leave our facilities in approximately 5 business days but initial inventory is expected to quickly sell out given the current market conditions. Stay Clean with Klen. Why risk contracting today's biggest outbreak? Purchase now to secure your order!

“It is beneficial that we have a manufacturing facility already making other CBD/Hemp products and the relationships to quickly get supplies. This product is the right time and the right place. We are very happy with how quickly we were able to put it all together and believe this product will be on retail shelves year-round as a permanently stocked item. Our goal is to fulfill orders rapidly to assist retailers in providing an additional, differentiated product that meets current market demand. We will continue to build out the product mix as the market settles back in. Our management team has deep ties to Washington State, the hardest hit area to date in the United States and we plan to launch additional resources to help combat this virus and help provide reliable information to consumers and the general public,” states Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.

Currently, Hand sanitizer is one of the most out of stock products across existing retail locations. The demand indicates that expect this product, Klen Hands, a hemp infused hand sanitizer, will sell through rapidly.This global pandemic has all citizens, regardless of country origin living in uncertain times, we have developed a hand sanitizing product to directly combat the coronavirus or any additional future virus related health issue. Our hand sanitizer has 62% ethyl alcohol to keep hands klen (clean) as well as hemp seed oil to keep hands soft and hydrated. Sanitize. Hydrate. Repeat.

Klen is currently being produced in SinglePoints’ Carlsbad facility and will ship directly to your location. Orders will be fulfilled in the order they are received.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication SinglePoint Inc. 888-OTC-SING investors@singlepoint.com www.singlepoint.com

