Exagen Inc. Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories to Offer AVISE Testing for Patients Suspected of Autoimmune Disease

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonora Quest, the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system. The agreement provides preferred access through Sonora Quest in Arizona to Exagen’s AVISE testing. The testing can facilitate improved care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, monitoring and therapeutic optimization of complex and incurable autoimmune rheumatic diseases. The details of the agreement are confidential.

“We’re pleased to be working with Sonora Quest in a shared commitment to improve patients’ lives. Expanding access to our portfolio of innovative products will have a significant impact on patients, enabling rheumatologists to improve patient care through insights available exclusively through our patented technology,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen. “This is an important step towards helping the estimated 23 million Americans who are yet to be accurately diagnosed for conditions that can present with symptoms similar to lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.”

“The AVISE tests add tremendous value to our continually expanding menu of testing, providing consumers in Arizona more power to proactively manage their health through access to innovative testing platforms,” said Christina Noble, Chief Growth Officer at Sonora Quest Laboratories. “Lupus is known for being difficult to diagnose because its symptoms differ from person to person, mimic the symptoms of many other diseases, and can come and go. A Lupus Foundation of America survey found that on average, it takes nearly six years for people with lupus to be diagnosed, and this partnership seeks to reduce that delay.”

AVISE testing will be available through healthcare provider customers of Sonora Quest beginning in spring 2020. Healthcare providers and patients and their families can find more information about this testing at www.avisetest.com and can expect to see additional information on www.SonoraQuest.com in the coming weeks.

About Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

Autoimmune rheumatic diseases are a diverse group of conditions that primarily impact the joints, bones, muscle and connective tissue. Patients with these autoimmune diseases often suffer debilitating symptoms such as pain, depression and fatigue leading to reduced quality of life and loss of productivity. Diagnosing these conditions early is difficult and there is no known cause nor cure. Women are disproportionately affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases and in lupus, for example, more than 85 percent of patients are female.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,500 employees serving more than 22,000 patients every day throughout Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, performing nearly 90 million diagnostic tests per year.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding availability of AVISE testing through Sonora Quest, and any potential for increased use of AVISE laboratory tests. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; risks associated with maintaining third-party collaborations such as consulting

advisors and Exagen’s performance thereunder; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Brian McEvilly (Company) Exagen Inc. 760.560.1506 bmcevilly@exagen.com Alexander Petti (Media) Evoke KYNE 646.831.0955 alexander.petti@evokegroup.com Mike Cavanaugh (Investors) Westwicke Partners 646.677.1838 Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.