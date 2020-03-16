FAIRFAX AFRICA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) (TSX: FAH.U), recognizing the widespread cancellation of public events as a protection of individual and public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, has cancelled the attendance of its directors and the officers of all of its investee companies at its April 15 annual and special meeting and has cancelled all booths and other events (dinners, etc.) originally contemplated for that meeting. Therefore, shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

There will be a webcast of the formal meeting and of a presentation by Michael Wilkerson, Fairfax Africa’s CEO, following the formal meeting and, potentially, a Q&A with Prem Watsa, Fairfax Africa’s Chair; Paul Rivett, Fairfax Africa’s Vice Chair and Mr. Wilkerson carried out through the webcast. Instructions for how to access the webcast will be published in the near future. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy.

Mr. Watsa said, “Since our IPO, we have looked forward to meeting you, our loyal shareholders at our AGM and, with our investee company Presidents, answering all your questions. This year, for your safety, and for the safety of all our employees from the global pandemic, we have, unfortunately, cancelled all our activities during our AGM. However, for this year only, we will webcast our meeting and will look to have a format for questions and answers. More on this soon. We will resume our normal annual meeting activities next year.”

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

