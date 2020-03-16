RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluMED Healthcare Vertical Prioritization

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with longtime advisor, Daniel Hernandez and, outside software development firm Bonsoft, a decision has been taken to immediately prioritize the launch of the RevoluMED vertical. This prioritization will only affect the upcoming RevoluESPORTS vertical, which may be slightly delayed by approximately 1 month. As a result of previous collaborations between Mr. Hernandez and Bonsoft, the company successfully launched the revenue generating verticals RevoluCHARGE, RevolUTILITY and, most recently, RevoluEGAME.



Coronavirus Pandemic And RevoluMED

Further to the news release dated the 21st October 2019 the company informed shareholders that it had commenced development of its upcoming healthcare revenue vertical RevoluMED. RevoluMED proposes to leverage the RevoluPAY® proprietary Apple and Android multinational payment App for: Healthcare Appointment Scheduling, RX Payment, Pharmacy Payments, Medical Insurance, Insurance COPAY and, other financial aspects related to the Healthcare industry as whole. In light of recent world events, it has become obvious that the company must prioritize the release of this vertical as soon as possible. As is being disseminated through the media, swathes of Europe are experiencing exponential increases in cases of the Coronavirus, with focal outbreaks in Spain’s capital city Madrid and continental Italy. Coincidentally, Spain was the planned beta market for RevoluMED when the company announced the vertical and, prior to the advent of the Coronavirus. The premise of RevoluMED is to simplify the process of scheduling medical appointments from any smartphone, pre-arrange and pay for RX delivery and vaccinations through specific doctor affiliated pharmacies and, facilitate the purchase of other OTC (Over the counter) medicine. The inflexibility of certain European nations to allow non presential RX delivery by means of mail courier, for doctor prescribed medicines and common vaccinations, was a hurdle the company was addressing. Due to current events and, the numerous European governments highly publicized dissuasion of public meetings or, encounters en masse, a renewed interest in modernizing the antiquated: Doctor appointment, RX Delivery and Administering of Vaccinations in these nations has emerged, with Spain and Italy at the forefront, seeking enhanced efficiency. At present, the sick, or their immediate family members, must commonly physically attend public pharmacies to collect RX prescriptions and, most doctors’ appointments are still verbally solicited over a phone. Common Vaccinations are also seldomly administered at pharmacies or, even at separate high-volume clinics, despite this practice being extremely common outside of the EU. This public health anomaly unfortunately consumes a primary care physicians precious time. A handful of vaccination centers have emerged; however, they continue to operate through manual booking or, cumbersome waiting in line, with no set appointments. The company’s proposed RevoluMED vertical hopes to eradicate pharmacy visits through a triangulation of official authorizations between: Pharmacy, Doctor and RevoluMED blockchain appointment and payment software, thus, avoiding what today is being dissuaded by these same national authorities, specifically encounters between the general public and the potentially sick, in locations such as pharmacies. RevoluMED also hopes to streamline doctor appointments with precision, to allow medical workers to allot time to patients more efficiently. Finally, should mass vaccinations be deemed a requisite, RevoluMED healthcare technology could accurately control appointments, payment and, scheduling, in a similar manner. While most European countries offer free public health to their citizens, the majority of RX prescriptions are copay based, meaning that the patient must use a viable and secure method to pay the pharmacy, such as RevoluPAY. The proposed advent of couriered RX fulfilment to the patient’s domicile could also include distance prescription payments, such as with RevoluPAY. The company is also eager to penetrate the private health sector, which is also blossoming in European countries, especially with the affluent. These private healthcare plans invariably include copay scenarios for both doctor and RX payments. Healthcare spending is a major expense in Europe, as it is in the rest of the world, however, in certain geographical locations the patient process is in dire need of modernization, as the most recent Coronavirus epidemic has exemplified. The company believes that this looming world emergency will finally permit imminent flexibilization of certain regulations and, the entrance of RevoluMED into healthcare sectors that were notoriously over regulated or, hopelessly inefficient.

European PSD2 Bank License Update

Further to the news release dated 10th March 2020, the company would like to inform shareholders that the three-way communication between the: Central Bank, Hogan Lovells and Alfredo Manresa, has remained fluid during the past week, despite the current world events. The company has also received a formal communication issued by the central bank which confirms what the company itself has this past week experienced, ratifying unimpeded activity of the bank concerning their usual duties: “all the Bank’s premises will remain open and continue to provide the usual services to the general public”. The company remains confident that a PSD2 Banking license will be granted.

