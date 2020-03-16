In Response to COVID-19, Ayr Strategies Teams with the UFCW to Expand Paid Leave to Ensure the Well-Bring of its Employees, Customers and Communities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a presence in the western and eastern U.S., joined with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) in announcing measures to safeguard the health of its employees and customers amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Under the measures, Ayr employees will benefit from an expanded sick leave policy that allows for additional paid time off and sick leave for those dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our most precious assets are our employees and customers. We worked closely with the UFCW to develop and put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees, our customers and our communities,” said Jon Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Strategies. “We’re expanding our sick leave policy to ensure that employees’ concern about COVID-19 does not keep them from protecting their health or the safety of those around them.”

“We’re committed to working with employers like Ayr Strategies to ensure the health and welfare of our members and their communities. We are pleased to see Ayr take a proactive step forward in protecting its employees,” said Fernando Lemus, Secretary Treasurer and Acting President at UFCW.

Ayr continues to closely monitor all developments related to COVID-19 and is taking all necessary steps to mitigate risks for employees, including putting in place an ongoing communication program to provide updates within the office and facilities with protective measures, and health and hygiene protocols as they are being released by the CDC and state health authorities.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. With anchor operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich and enliven consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com .

About the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW)

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members serve our communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW at www.ufcw.org .

