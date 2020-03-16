SUNSTOCK, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS STRATEGY AND UPLIST EFFORT TO OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) announced that it has added to its existing precious metals sales and distribution strategy by targeting acquisitions in the gold mining industry. Concurrently, the company is working with its partners and advisors on a strategy to uplist to the OTCQB.



Jason Chang, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to enter the mining industry and employ a complete “ground to coin” business strategy. We are looking for merger and acquisition candidates in the mining business as we organically grow our sales and distribution channels.” Further, Jason stated “it makes sense for us to pursue an uplist to the OTCQB at this time, given the recent payoff of our debts, our consistent reporting history, and our future prospects.”

ABOUT Sunstock, Inc.:



Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in mining and distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby it secures and/or acquires mining assets as well as rights to purchase mining production, and sells these metals primarily through retail channels through their own branded coins.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact and further information:

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

(916) 860-9622

Email: enquiry@sunstockinc.com

www.sunstockinc.com







