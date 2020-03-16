Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 335.49 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market by Drug Type (Cidofovir, Foscarnet, Valganciclovir, Ganciclovir), Infection Type, Distribution Channel, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cytomegalovirus treatment market is expected to grow from USD 230.56 Million in 2017 to USD 335.49 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Cytomegalovirus, or CMV, is a virus that belongs to the Herpesviridae family, hence its old name, "Human Herpes Virus 5 (HHV 5)". Other members of this family include the herpes simplex virus (which causes cold sores and genital herpes), the varicella-zoster virus (which causes chickenpox and shingles) and the Epstein-Barr virus (which causes infectious white blood cells to count, also known as "mono"). After the initial infection, this group of viruses can infect many body systems and remain asleep in these cells for life. This is called "latent" infection. An underlying infection can be "activated" later in life to cause the disease again. Primary CMV is a common cause of leukemia, or influenza-like syndrome, including fever, fatigue or fatigue, malaise, and other symptoms. It is noteworthy that the primary infection with CMV is "heterogeneous" white blood cells because it causes an illness similar to the Epstein-Barr virus, but the results of testing for heterogeneous EBV antibodies will be negative.

CMV is the infection of the herpes virus, which remains asleep in the human body. CMV can infect people of all ages all over the world. CMV is an infectious disease. It is spread through body fluids such as saliva, blood, urine, semen and mother's milk. The disease can be transmitted from pregnant women to the baby during childbirth. Another method of transmitting the disease is blood transfusion and the transplantation of the affected organs. The enzyme-linked immunoassay is the most common serological test for CMV infection in laboratories. PCR technology is also used for saliva and urine samples. Awareness of infection is necessary for early diagnosis as the disease has no symptoms.

Global cytomegalovirus treatment market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of organ transplants, the prevalence of symptomatic CMV infections and increasing public awareness related to herpes virus infections. Limited options for the treatment and expiries of patented drugs, is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing government support and the development of healthcare infrastructure may boost the market in upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global cytomegalovirus treatment market are Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Medical Ltd., Chimerix, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Shire plc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, ViroPharma, AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others. To enhance their market position in the global cytomegalovirus treatment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and development activities and the development of newer products.

For instance, in 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. started pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of letermovir. It is an antiviral investigational drug for treating clinically significant cytomegalovirus Infection.

In January 2018, Shire Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Maribavir, an Investigational Treatment for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection in Transplant Patients. A Phase 3 investigational treatment for cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in transplant patients resistant or refractory to prior therapy. By targeting the major CMV enzyme, maripavir is believed to inhibit the multiplication and encapsulation of CMV DNA and prevent the escape of viral capsules from the nuclei of infected cells.

The cidofovir section held the highest market share of 39.8% in 2019.

Drug type section is classified into cidofovir, foscarnet, valganciclovir, and ganciclovir. These are few of the most approved medicine for the treatment of cytomegalovirus. This drug is used together with probenecid to treat a specific viral eye infection (retinitis caused by CMV) in people with AIDS. It reduces the risk of blindness and other vision problems. Sedofovir belongs to a class of medications known as antivirals.

The retinitis section is leading the market with the largest market share of 37.15% in 2017.

The infection type section includes retinitis, pneumonia, gastrointestinal ulcers, encephalitis, and others. Cytomegalovirus retinitis, also known as CMV retinitis, is an inflammation of the retina that can lead to blindness. It occurs due to the CMV, and it occurs mostly in people whose immune system is at risk, 15-40% of people with AIDS.

The hospitals segment is leading the market with the highest share of 42.56% in 2017.

The distribution channel section is separated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are driving the market due to the easy availability of medication and increasing prescription patterns for the treatment of CMV.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Cytomegalovirus Treatment market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions examined for the market comprise North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the Cytomegalovirus Treatment market. The development of CMV virus due to growing awareness concerning the herpes virus and increasing diagnosis rate in the advanced region such as North America and Europe. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 80,000 cases of CMV infections were diagnosed in U.S. and Europe. The rising dominance of cytomegalovirus infection in the evolving countries is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the huge patient pool, and rise in the prevalence of many infectious diseases. Additionally, the government initiatives for the awareness concerning rate disease, growing healthcare expenditure and escalating disposable income are a few of the factors responsible for the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

About the report:

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

