UCSF Uses HP BioPrinter To Optimize Combinations of Cancer Medications

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch Dr. David Donner, UC San Francisco’s Director of Surgical Oncology Research Lab, Explain the Benefits of Innovative New Microfluidics Technology in Cancer Research.

About Microfluidics at HP

HP Inc. is the world leader in fluidic based micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) devices embodied in inkjet printing today.1 HP has invested many billions of dollars in research and development, as well as capital equipment over the past three decades to create the world’s largest digital printing company. All this provides the foundation to extend this technology into new domains. HP’s Specialty Printing Systems (SPS) and the Microfluidics Technology and Operations (MTO) teams have collaborated to bring HP’s first life science application in this space to market: The HP D300e BioPrinter with inkjet printing technology is enabling automated laboratory dispensing to “print” pharmaceutical samples instead of ink. The BioPrinter is being used by labs and pharmaceutical companies all over the world, including the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in the Antibiotic Resistance (AR) Lab Network, to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing for health departments and hospitals nationwide. Learn more: http://www.hp.com/go/bioprint.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99e55fde-882d-4340-af99-27bfe823fe33

1 Based on device revenue as reported in the Yole Développement Status of the MEMS Industry Report, 2019.



