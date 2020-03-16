Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritas Farms is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Veritas Farms Inc. (OTC.QB VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, announced today that Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-interview-veritas-farms-vfrm.

Alexander Salgado called in to SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets for the Company. In addition, Salgado outlined the milestones achieved for the Company in 2019 and highlighted the goals for the Company in 2020. So far in 2020, VFRM has been prolific with their news flow and efforts. The launched new products like their Veritas Beauty Line, Zen Rollers, Lip Balms and Sports Creams. Recently, VFRM announced the expansion of their award-winning Veritas Pet line by adding three separate ingestible products designed specifically for pets, along with three pet topical products, which are all made with natural ingredients and infused with the Company’s full spectrum hemp oil.

Salgado stated, “The progress with our current projects like our Veritas Pet™ product line, our Full-Spectrum CBD-Infused Orange Creme Lip Balm now in 45 Bashas’ Supermarkets, coupled with our existing 70 plus SKU’s available coast to coast, are why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built having our products in 6,000 retail stores including drug and supermarket chains coast to coast here in the US. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTC QB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products like their sports creams, lip balms, and zen rollers under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

833-691-4367 (option 3)

ir@theveritasfarms.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



