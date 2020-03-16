This Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week, Let’s Drop The ‘A’ Word. Impaired Driving Is Not An ‘Accident’

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 15 – 21 is National Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week across Canada. MADD Canada joins governments, law enforcement agencies and community organizations in raising awareness about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.



To highlight the entirely preventable nature of impaired driving, and the related crashes, deaths and injuries, MADD Canada and its National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock are releasing a short video message titled “Drop the A Word” to encourage Canadians to avoid referring to impaired driving as an “accident”.

“When an impaired driver killed my brother DJ, some people used the ‘A’ word. They called it an ‘accident’. But it wasn’t. An accident implies that no one was at fault,” Ms. Hancock explains in the video. “But when someone impaired by alcohol and/or drugs chooses to drive, they are fully responsible for the crash that can result.”

Visit madd.ca to watch our “Drop the A Word” video.

Established in 2018 and designated for the third week of March every year, National Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week encourages all Canadians to help prevent impaired driving and keep roads safe.

Throughout the week, MADD Canada will be on social media, raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, highlighting the ways it can be prevented, and recognizing the innocent victims of this crime.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

Follow MADD Canada and Ms. Hancock on social media:

MADD Canada: Facebook (@maddcanada.ca), Twitter (@maddcanada) and Instagram (madd_canada).

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock: Facebook (@nationalpresidentmaddca), Twitter (@PresidentMADDCa) and Instagram (nationalpresidentmaddca).

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.