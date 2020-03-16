2020 Equity Indexed Life Insurance Industry- North America Is Expected to Continue to be the Largest Market

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global equity indexed life insurance market is expected to grow to $3.33 billion at a rate of about 12.3% through 2022. The economic growth in emerging markets drives the equity indexed life insurance market with the economies being exposed to external cyclical factors. Improving global economies and a positive scenario in interest rates will continue to impact the market positively. However, the equity indexed life insurance market is being restrained by a low awareness about life insurance, which also includes equity indexed life insurance.

The equity indexed life insurance market consists of sales of equity indexed life insurance that focuses on building a cash value which can be borrowed against or invested and used to cover increases in the cost of the insurance. This results in the elimination of premium payments. Equity indexed life insurance offers flexibility on the amount of premiums and a cash value which can provide gains equal to that of the stock market.

The global equity indexed life insurance market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Application - The equity indexed life insurance market is segmented into agency, brokers, bancassurance, and digital and direct channels.

By Geography - The global equity indexed life insurance is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American equity indexed life insurance market accounts for the largest share in the global equity indexed life insurance market.

Trends In The Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market

Companies in the equity indexed life insurance market are undergoing transformation through automation of insurance activities. According to a report by McKinsey, about a quarter of full time positions in the insurance industry will be replaced by automation in the next 10 years, due to higher efficiency and error free tasks being possible through automation. The positions that will be replaced include those of IT, operations, administrative support, and sales support.

Potential Opportunities In The Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, improved earning capacity, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global equity indexed life insurance market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Allianz, AXA Equitable, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, and Pacific Life.

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides equity indexed life insurance market overviews, analyzes and forecasts equity indexed life insurance market size and growth for the global equity indexed life insurance market, equity indexed life insurance market share, equity indexed life insurance market players, equity indexed life insurance market size, equity indexed life insurance market segments and geographies, equity indexed life insurance market trends, equity indexed life insurance market drivers and equity indexed life insurance market restraints, equity indexed life insurance market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The equity indexed life insurance market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

