CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION RESCHEDULES RELEASE DATE FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS TO MARCH 31, 2020

Files Form 12b-25 with the SEC to extend filing deadline for its 10-K

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 16, 2020 - Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) announced today that it has filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an extension to file the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company is also rescheduling its earnings release and conference call for Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.



The call-in number is 323-794-2093, confirmation code 3219928. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 3219928. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com .

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 125 communities are home to more than 11,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living affords seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

PRESS CONTACT:

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1-972-770-5600







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.