CloudMD to Offer Free-Trial Telemedicine Solutions to Healthcare Professionals Across North America to Help Manage Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce it is immediately offering a free trial of its proprietary telemedicine solutions to North American healthcare professionals to help tackle the Coronavirus epidemic.



The CDC and President Trump have recently announced that telemedicine is a vital part of fighting the current pandemic. On Friday, President Trump said his administration will waive certain federal rules to make it easier for more doctors to provide care remotely using video chats and other services. In addition, a recently announced coronavirus funding bill includes a provision that may help some Medicare beneficiaries access virtual care.

In Canada, the Ministry of Health is working on allocating more resources for telehealth to meet the rising demand. An emergency telemedicine code was announced on Friday to allow Ontario patients to be billed through the provincial medical payment plan, Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP). The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA), which provides medical-legal protection to physicians, just announced they will cover any Canadian physician seeing any Canadian patient to help combat this current crisis.

“We’ve reached out to all levels of governments and health agencies to offer our support during these trying times,” said Dr. David Ostrow, current Chief Medical Officer of CloudMD and former CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority. “At CloudMD, we are focused on mitigating the stressors placed on the public health care system by providing patients access to the care they need while reducing the burden on emergency rooms and walk-in clinics.”

CloudMD’s telemedicine solutions can be used as a standalone solution for healthcare professionals needing to see their own patients during this crisis. The company will immediately be turning on its integrated telemedicine client on a free-trial basis to all 315 clinics and 3000 healthcare professionals using their Juno Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software. Physicians will be able to access all appointments scheduled through the app directly in their EMR schedule in real-time, including telemedicine visits which can be initiated through a single-click with no need for different interfaces and crowded screens.

“We have seen tremendous interest in our software solutions and services over the past few weeks,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. “It is vital that healthcare professionals continue servicing their patients during this crisis. Telemedicine allows for an efficient and safe way to triage patients while protecting them and others from spreading the coronavirus.”

If you are a healthcare professional interested in a free trial of the Company’s telemedicine solutions, please submit inquiries to info@cloudmd.ca .

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients.

