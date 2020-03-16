Grokker Extends Free Access to Companies to Support Workforce Wellbeing During COVID-19 Outbreak

Employers Can Rely on Grokker to Help Keep Employees Engaged in Healthy Stress-Reducing Activities During Times of Unprecedented Isolation

Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein shared, “We know this is a tricky time for everyone and the stress is mounting. In trying to find ways to offer support during the COVID-19 outbreak, last week we were able to drop our paywall and make Grokker free to individuals. Having taken the extra steps necessary to make it happen, today we’re announcing that the benefits of Grokker are free to companies and their teams.” She continued, “By making Grokker’s thousands of videos and programs in fitness, mental health, sleep, nutrition, financial wellness and stress reduction available, employers can provide a welcome resource to help workers stay calm, especially while so many are working remotely and feeling isolated at home.”

In addition to on-demand videos and programming, this unique offering from Grokker includes full access to the Grokker online community and the encouragement of Grokker’s experts.

In the coming days, Grokker will also be releasing a COVID-19-specific program to give users a quick reference for accurate information based upon the published recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It will include details such as symptoms and prevention, personal hygiene and cleanliness, advice on caring for the sick and simple ways to manage one’s mental and physical health.

To sign up, authorized company representatives can visit www.grokker.com/covid-19 , complete the online form and click the “Get Grokker Free” button. Grokker is also providing a complete messaging toolkit, which will make it easy to communicate the program with their teams.

Borenstein commented, “Here at Grokker, we understand that at this time, we all need a way to take care of our physical and emotional health and wellbeing. As the situation evolves, we’ll continue to monitor and share updates. In the meantime, we’re in this together and want to do our part.”

Additional details about the offer are available here: https://go.grokker.com/covid-19-faqs .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that meets employees wherever they are with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities, and goals. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing — fitness, mental health, sleep, nutrition, and financial wellness — Grokker helps employees feel and perform their best. Available anytime, anywhere, on any device, Grokker makes it easy and fun for employees around the world to increase their health and happiness with consumer-grade HD video content delivered by credentialed experts and supported by an active user community.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more productive workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

