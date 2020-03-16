DATE OF 2020 AGM AND CLOSING DATE FOR DIRECTOR ELECTION NOMINATIONS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting on:



Date: Friday, 8 May 2020 Time: 10:00am (Sydney time) Location: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, Level 3, 60 Carrington Street Sydney NSW 200

In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday, 25 March 2020.



Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2020 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in early April 2020. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu’s website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart

Chief Executive Officer

T: +61 2 8280 7497

M: +61 409 819 922

E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com

W: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.