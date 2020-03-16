GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Greece, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") (NYSE: GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners”) (NYSE: GLOP) previously announced plans to host an Investor Day on May 7th in New York City. However, due to concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and our focus on the health and safety of attendees, GasLog and GasLog Partners believe it prudent to postpone the Investor Day. A new date will be announced in due course.



Contacts:

Philip Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (12 on the water and seven on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back by GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.



