SPAIN, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immersia is born, an innovative company for foreigners to learn Spanish: the language of the future

Immersia is an institution specialized in teaching the Spanish language to foreigners. It offers its students a personalized experience adapted to their needs. It has courses in Dénia and Villamanrique in which the student can become familiar with the language and culture of the country.

Immersia is a company focused on teaching the Spanish language to foreigners through a program in which the student can practice Spanish on an ongoing basis always with the personalized attention of the teaching team. The study and preparation are joined by a wide catalog of activities in which students can discover the tourist charms of the area.

Marcos Fernández Perelló, Head of Public Relations and Founder of Immersia, speaks of the fact that the great obstacle that many language courses present is that they do not exactly match the learning process of each person.

"That is why we join together to create exclusive, high-quality programs that allow all people who learn Spanish to live an unforgettable experience that guarantees a solid, fast and effective learning," he said.

Certifications and services of Immersia centers

In Immersia centers, students are prepared to obtain various Spanish certifications, among which the Diploma of Spanish as a Foreign Language (DELE) stands out. The levels can range from A1 to C2, so the range of the training proposal is very varied.

Also, in destinations such as Dénia, they can prepare and examine the Constitutional and Socio-Cultural Knowledge Exam of Spain (CCSE) , necessary for obtaining Spanish nationality.

Classes and programs are tailored to each student because there are not two people with the same tastes and inclinations. The fun and desire to meet new people and places are an indispensable part of the Spanish courses of this language school.

Program "At the teacher's house": A star program

Students can take advantage of the “In the teacher's home” program both in Dénia and in Villamanrique. The goal is to make Spanish learning faster and more effective through a total immersion in the lifestyle of Spain.

One of the advantages of this service is that students must speak in Spanish in a habitual way in order to function in their daily life with the support of their teacher. This is what Immersia has dubbed as a “one to one” experience since learning and teaching methodology can vary greatly based on factors such as the person's age, interests or abilities.

Immersia housing options

With the aim of putting it easier to those who decide to come to Spain to turn the language, Immersia offers its students different accommodation alternatives. The offer may vary depending on the destination chosen but you can always opt for the program called "In the teacher's home" if you meet the requirements.

The places authorized for students to stay in Dénia are the following:

•Single room in a shared apartment: this option is aimed at students who wish to have contact with people from all over the world.

•Private apartment: Students who want to can book an apartment that only they and their companions will have access to.

•Hotel room: The idea is that the student only worries about learning Spanish while enjoying Immersia activities without attending to household chores.

•At the teacher's home: As stated above, this is the best solution for students looking to improve their Spanish level quickly. In languages continuous practice is essential.

Seville will be Immersia's next destination

Immersia's team relies on its methodology to teach Spanish to foreigners. For this reason, the company has begun preparations to add Seville as another destination catalogue.

The capital of Andalusia is one of the most desirable cities to study Spanish while learning things about folklore, music, gastronomy or art in the region. At the moment there is no release date for this new destination , but if you are interested in taking a Spanish course in Seville with Immersia, do not hesitate to contact them to organize it.



