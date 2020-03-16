Black Diamond Group to Defer Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of the recent development surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or “the Company”) (TSX: BDI) announces that the Company will defer its previously announced webcast and conference call which had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 17th 2020, at 9:00 am MT / 11:00 am ET.



Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond’s CEO, stated, “Now and in the near term our focus is on ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our employees, supporting the efforts to contain the spread of the virus and continuing to provide our customers with the space rental, workforce accommodation and crew travel services they require. We are disappointed to postpone the investor update; however, we believe it to be prudent given the current situation. Despite near-term uncertainties, Black Diamond has made significant progress in diversifying and growing our overall platform over the last several years and we remain well-positioned to continue to execute on our long-term strategies.”

The Company expects to announce a new date for its investor update webcast and conference call at a later date. As always, please note that the Company remains available to discuss Black Diamond’s business, strategy and outlook with any analysts or investors (both current and prospective) that may require additional information or details.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Black Diamond does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

For investor inquiries, please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

