FreeConferenceCall.com Provides Support to Long Beach Schools in Response to the Coronavirus

Students and faculty can leverage the free audio and video conferencing service to keep up with lesson plans from home or quarantined locations.

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach, Calif., March 16, 2020 – FreeConferenceCall.com, a Long Beach-based conferencing and collaboration brand, offers support to local schools suffering from the impacts of COVID-19.

“When we first launched our conferencing platform 18 years ago, our mission was to provide everyone with communication services at no cost to users,” said David Erickson, CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com. “That mission feels more important to us now than ever. We’re here to support local schools in any way we can.”

As a business based in Long Beach, CA, many at FreeConferenceCall.com have also been affected by the quarantining efforts to reduce exposure to the coronavirus pandemic. Employees feel it is their duty to help their community by providing local schools and organizations with a reliable, free communication platform.

FreeConferenceCall.com is especially helpful for parents working from home or for those with a need to keep in touch with their families.

Accounts with FreeConferenceCall.com are free to create and use, with users being asked only to pay what they can if they like the service. Users get access to the core features, including audio and video conferencing, screen sharing and call recording, at no cost.

Thousands of organizations and businesses around the world depend on FreeConferenceCall.com to remain operational, including many small to enterprise-level companies, churches and religious groups, nonprofit organizations, private social associations, government institutions, public establishments and independent cooperatives.

FreeConferenceCall.com welcomes any schools and organizations to call our customer support team to get started leveraging the free collaboration platform. Call (844) 844-1322 or send an email to cs@freeconferencecall.com for 24/7 support.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com has users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies. Unlimited-use service offerings include: high-quality, HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, Calif.

Resty Grey FreeConferenceCall.com 562-437-1411 x2728 rgrey@freeconferencecall.com



