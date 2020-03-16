Pinheiro Cobaltum Announced the Appointment of Jose Carvalho as Regional Vice President

The firm is promoting Jose Carvalho who will continue to improve the firm’s safety and operational performance he is being promoted

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinheiro Cobaltum (ISIN: BREBTPACNER4), an innovative and asset diversified cobalt extraction company focused on delivering growth, cash generation and stakeholder rewards, implementing a unique investment and development strategy, today announced that the firm will continue to expand its business model and capabilities in accordance with client and stakeholder expectations by promoting Jose Carvalho to the position of Regional Vice President. The appointment is effective beginning next month when he will finalize all his on-going projects.Pinheiro Cobaltum is a key player within the mining industry in South America which requires high-standard operations and safety guidelines. Therefore, the company has taken another important step in securing its market leader position and promoted Mr. Carvalho from the position of General Manager of Operations to Regional Vice President.He succeeds Antonio Lima who has served in the role for the last 12 years and is planning to retire by the end of the month. Mr. Carvalho will directly report to Carlos Oliveira, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.“The intention of Jose’s appointment is to accelerate efficiency and operational improvements at our regional sites, also to continuing the improvement of the region’s safety performance,” said Marcos Silva, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinheiro Cobaltum. “Jose has a combined experience of 21 years in global mining operations and he also successfully led various teams that delivered major improvements in safety, efficiency and productivity. His expertise and background represent the successful formula of leading our organization to safely improve productivity and costs, and extend mine lives in our regional operations.”Among several other important positions, Mr. Carvalho was a Technical Consultant with a gold mining company based in Canada and he has first joined Pinheiro Cobaltum as the General Manager for Integration and Optimization and, following a lucrative two-year period in this role he was appointed as the General Manager of Operations.Pinheiro Cobaltum is currently evaluating several candidates from the Operations Department in order to optimize the process of appointment for the successor of Mr. Carvalho. About Pinheiro Cobaltum (ISIN: BREBTPACNER4)Pinheiro Cobaltum is an innovative and asset diversified cobalt extraction company focused on delivering growth, cash generation and stakeholder rewards. The firm’s profitability depends on its proven ability to develop and operate its existing and future properties on a competitive, cost effective basis. Pinheiro Cobaltum recognizes the importance of a safe and healthy work environment and is actively developing and implementing procedures, practices, training, and audit protocols across its operations to ensure the highest standards for its activities.



