Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- -- Fourth Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 13.5% year over year

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 536.1 million, up 25.4% year over year

-- Fourth Quarter Net income of RMB 60.7 million, compared to net loss of RMB 32.0 million in the fourth quarter of last year

-- Full Year Total volume of e-scooter sales up 24.1% year over year

-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 2,076.3 million, up 40.5% year over year

-- Full Year Net income of RMB 190.1 million, compared to net loss of RMB 349.0 million in 2018

BEIJING, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“Niu”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB 536.1 million, an increase of 25.4% year over year
  • Gross margin was 26.1%, compared with 13.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net income was RMB 60.7 million, compared with net loss of RMB 32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 68.5 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

  • The number of e-scooters sold reached 106,253, up 13.5% year over year
  • Franchised stores in China reached 1,050, an increase of 30 since September 30, 2019
  • International sales network expanded to 29 distributors covering 38 countries

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We delivered a solid revenue growth and improved gross margin.  The Company continued to operate profitably.  Our revenue growth rate was 25.4%, well ahead of our initial guidance.  We are pleased to see the continued strong demand of our products.  We achieved a historically high gross margin at 26.1%, benefiting from the higher sales price, better product mix and continued cost cutting efforts.  In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak adversely affected our sales and operation.  We have taken proactively measures to mitigate the impact.  We are pleased to see the positive trend in the past few weeks.”

Dr. Li continued, “In December 2019, our new manufacturing facility at Changzhou commenced operation.  The new facility covers about 75 acres and has a designed capacity of 700,000 units per annum.  We are very excited about the growth perspective of our business and are committed to expand our production capacity to meet the increasing demand.  In January 2020, we attended the Consumer Electronics Show in the U.S. and launched two new products, the RQi-GT, an urban performance electric motorcycle, and the TQi-GT, our first electric three-wheeler.  We are very excited about the enriched product portfolio and look forward to the sustaining growth of our business.”  

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 536.1 million, an increase of 25.4% year over year, due to increased sales volume of 13.5% and increased revenues per e-scooter of 10.5%.

  • E-scooter sales represented 83.7% of total revenues, while accessories, spare parts sales and service revenues represented 16.3% of total revenues.
  • Higher e-scooter sales volume was mainly driven by the expanded sales network and enriched product portfolio.
  • Increased revenues per e-scooter were mainly driven by higher sales in accessories, spare parts and services.
  • China represented 90.4% of total e-scooter revenues, while international markets represented 9.6% of total e-scooter revenues.

Cost of revenues were RMB 395.9 million, an increase of 7.0% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume.  The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,726, down 5.7% from RMB 3,952 in the fourth quarter 2018 as a result of lower raw material cost and change in product mix.

Gross margin was 26.1%, up substantially from 13.5% in the same period of 2018, mainly due to lower raw material costs, higher sales price and a greater proportion of revenue from accessories and spare parts.

Operating expenses were RMB 94.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from the same period of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.6%, compared with 21.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 48.9 million (including RMB 1.6 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 16.9% from RMB 41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase was mainly due to the increases in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 3.4 million, product certification fee of RMB 2.6 million, traveling and rental expense of RMB 2.2 million and share-based compensation expense of RMB 1.1 million.  The higher expenses were partially offset by the decrease of staff cost of RMB 3.5 million due to lower bonus.  Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 9.1% compared with 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB 19.1 million (including RMB 1.9 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 13.6% from RMB 22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses of RMB 7.3 million.  The lower expenses were partially offset by the increase in staff cost of RMB 2.7 million and design expense of RMB 1.0 million which resulted from the Company’s continued efforts to enhance the research and development capability.  Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.6%, compared with 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB 26.3 million (including RMB 4.1 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 2.8% from RMB 27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses of RMB 10.9 million.  The lower expenses were partially offset by the increase of provision for bad debt of RMB 3.7 million, professional fees of RMB 3.2 million and taxes and surcharges of RMB 2.3 million.  General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.9%, compared with 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 86.5 million, increased by 30.8% year over year, and represented 16.1% of revenues, compared with 15.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 47.3 million, an increase of 14.5% year over year, and represented 8.8% of revenues, compared with 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 17.1 million, an increase of 32.9% year over year, and represented 3.2% of revenues, compared with 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 22.1 million, an increase of 84.6% year over year, and represented 4.1% of revenues, compared with 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Government grants were RMB 13.5 million, increased by 13.4 million from the same period of 2018, mainly consisting of various incentives from local government authorities.

Share-based compensation was RMB 7.8 million, a decrease of RMB 17.0 million from RMB 24.8 million in the same period of last year.  The decline was mainly due to the accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares in the fourth quarter 2018.

Net income was RMB 60.7 million, an improvement of RMB 92.7 million compared with a net loss of RMB 32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The net income margin was 11.3%, compared with a net loss margin of 7.5% in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 68.5 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The adjusted net income margin2 was 12.8%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 1.7% in the same period of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.81 (US$ 0.12) and RMB 0.79 (US$ 0.11) respectively.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB 2,076.3 million, an increase of 40.5%, mainly driven by increases in e-scooter sales volume of 24.1% and net revenues per e-scooter of 13.2%.  China represented 85.1% of net revenues from e-scooter sales, and overseas markets represented 14.9%.

Cost of revenues were RMB 1,589.7 million, an increase of 24.3%, mainly driven by higher e-scooter sales volume.  The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,773, slightly higher than RMB 3,767 in 2018.

Gross margin was 23.4%, increased substantially from 13.4% in 2018, mainly driven by lower raw material cost, higher sales price, and change in product mix.

Operating expenses were RMB 329.7 million, a decrease of 35.9% from RMB 514.4 million in 2018.  Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 15.9%, compared with 34.8% in 2018.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 310.3 million, an increase of 24.7%, and represented 14.9% of net revenues, compared with 16.8% in 2018.

Government grants were RMB 29.8 million, increased by 28.4 million compared with the year of 2018, mainly consisting of various incentives from local government authorities.

Share-based compensation was RMB 19.6 million, a decrease of RMB 246.3 million from RMB 265.9 million in 2018.  The decrease was mainly because of the higher expenses that arose from the accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares during 2018 and the transfer of a number of ordinary shares from a shareholder to one of our vice presidents for nil consideration in June 2018.

Net income was RMB 190.1 million, an increase of RMB 539.1 million from a net loss of RMB 349.0 million in 2018.  The increase was mainly caused by the increased revenues, higher gross margin and lower share-based compensation expenses as described above.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 209.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 48.7 million in 2018.  The adjusted net income margin was 10.1% in 2019, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 3.3% in 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 2.55 (US$ 0.37) and RMB 2.48 (US$ 0.36) respectively.

Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 764.8 million in aggregate.  The Company had restricted cash of RMB 221.7 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 217.4 million.

Business Outlook
NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2020 to be in the range of RMB 195 million to RMB 265 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45% to 25%, which was due to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on Company’s sales and operation.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM on March 16, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on March 16, 2020 Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the call via below dial-in details.

United States  +1-866-519-4004 
International  +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong 800-906-601 
Mainland China 400-620-8038
Conference ID 2960907

A replay will be accessible through March 24, 2020 by dialing the following numbers.

United States +1-855-452-5696 
International  +61-281-990-299
Hong Kong  800-963-117   
Mainland China  400-602-2065
Conference ID 2960907

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles.  NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero.  Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology.  NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services.  For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/loss, and adjusted net income/loss margin.  The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results.  The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance.  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.  A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations.  These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income/loss is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan.  Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers.  Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements.  Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements.  NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.  Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies
Jason Yang
Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@niu.com

_______________________________________

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan.

2 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss as a percentage of the revenues.

 
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
　 　 　 　 　 　
　 As of
  December 31, 　 December 31, 　 December 31,
  2018 　 2019 　 2019
   RMB 　  RMB 　 US$
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash 569,059,591     279,945,942     40,211,719  
Term deposits 27,452,663     174,404,554     25,051,647  
Restricted cash 179,262,714     221,656,071     31,838,902  
Short-term investments 120,241,425     310,439,321     44,591,818  
Accounts receivable, net 54,424,845     115,228,700     16,551,567  
Inventories, net 142,382,205     178,633,299     25,659,068  
Prepayments and other current assets 26,919,954     30,982,131     4,450,305  
Total current assets   1,119,743,397   　   1,311,290,018   　   188,355,026  
  　 　      
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment, net 40,985,174     150,891,344     21,674,185  
Intangible assets, net 7,717,754     7,779,749     1,117,491  
Land use right, net   -    　   34,355,936   　   4,934,921  
Other non-current assets   16,805,474   　   6,522,561   　   936,907  
Total non-current assets   65,508,402   　   199,549,590   　   28,663,504  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total assets   1,185,251,799   　   1,510,839,608   　   217,018,530  
　 　 　 　 　 　
LIABILITIES 　 　 　 　 　
Current liabilities 　 　 　 　 　
Short-term bank borrowings   179,978,003   　   217,394,132   　   31,226,713  
Accounts payable   249,665,890   　   258,988,264   　   37,201,336  
Income taxes payable   -    　   3,013,805   　   432,906  
Advance from customers   20,505,861   　   7,478,309   　   1,074,192  
Deferred revenue-current   12,666,330   　   31,105,700   　   4,468,054  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   134,184,026   　   175,533,397   　   25,213,795  
Total current liabilities   597,000,110   　   693,513,607   　   99,616,996  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Deferred revenue-non current   234,801   　   2,171,033   　   311,849  
Deferred income tax liability   -    　   1,265,780   　   181,818  
Other non-current liabilities   17,609,842   　   22,358,968   　   3,211,665  
Total non-current liabilities   17,844,643   　   25,795,781   　   3,705,332  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total liabilities   614,844,753   　   719,309,388   　   103,322,328  
　 　 　 　 　 　
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: 　 　 　 　 　
Class A ordinary shares   83,120   　   84,494   　   12,137  
Class B ordinary shares   12,839   　   11,977   　   1,720  
Additional paid-in capital   1,717,483,548   　   1,738,102,741   　   249,662,837  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (22,786,922 ) 　   (12,368,224 ) 　   (1,776,584 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,124,385,539 ) 　   (934,300,768 ) 　   (134,203,908 )
Total shareholders’ equity   570,407,046   　   791,530,220   　   113,696,202  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   1,185,251,799   　   1,510,839,608   　   217,018,530  
           


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  2018 　 2019
 		  2018 　 2019
  RMB 　 RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Revenues 427,505,084     536,106,506   77,006,881     1,477,781,304     2,076,289,101   298,240,268  
Cost of revenues(a) (369,961,904 )   (395,945,845 ) (56,874,062 )   (1,279,155,847 )   (1,589,738,548 ) (228,351,654 )
Gross profit   57,543,180   　   140,160,661     20,132,819   　   198,625,457   　   486,550,553     69,888,614  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Operating expenses: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Selling and marketing expenses(a)   (41,802,946 ) 　   (48,879,563 )   (7,021,110 ) 　   (150,150,872 ) 　   (182,872,514 )   (26,267,993 )
Research and development expenses(a)   (22,105,334 ) 　   (19,089,544 )   (2,742,041 ) 　   (91,811,892 ) 　   (67,187,348 )   (9,650,859 )
General and administrative expenses(a)   (27,031,959 ) 　   (26,265,063 )   (3,772,740 ) 　   (272,464,481 ) 　   (79,615,561 )   (11,436,060 )
Total operating expenses   (90,940,239 ) 　   (94,234,170 )   (13,535,891 ) 　  (514,427,245 ) 　  (329,675,423 )  (47,354,912 )
Government grants   84,100   　   13,462,650     1,933,789   　   1,395,200   　   29,833,770     4,285,353  
Operating (loss)/income   (33,312,959 ) 　   59,389,141     8,530,717   　  (314,406,588 ) 　   186,708,900     26,819,055  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Changes in fair value of a convertible loan   -    　   -      -    　   (34,499,858 ) 　   -      -   
Interest expense   (1,458,859 ) 　   (3,211,489 )   (461,302 ) 　   (7,721,675 ) 　   (11,396,998 )   (1,637,076 )
Interest income   1,080,106   　   2,247,835     322,881   　   2,998,796   　   16,898,785     2,427,359  
Investment income   1,692,537   　   2,706,871     388,818   　   4,601,849   　   6,088,425     874,548  
(Loss)/income before income taxes   (31,999,175 ) 　   61,132,358     8,781,114   　  (349,027,476 ) 　   198,299,112     28,483,886  
Income tax expense   -    　   (426,039 )   (61,197 ) 　   -    　   (8,214,341 )   (1,179,916 )
Net (loss)/income   (31,999,175 ) 　   60,706,319     8,719,917   　  (349,027,476 ) 　   190,084,771     27,303,970  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Other comprehensive income/(losses) 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (10,117,727 ) 　   (7,896,898 )   (1,134,318 ) 　   (28,436,867 ) 　   8,882,775     1,275,931  
Unrealized (losses)/gain on available for sale securities, net   (340,698 ) 　   633,923     91,057   　   53,707   　   1,535,923     220,622  
Comprehensive (loss)/income   (42,457,600 ) 　   53,443,344     7,676,656   　  (377,410,636 ) 　   200,503,469     28,800,523  
Net (loss)/income per share 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic   (0.24 ) 　   0.41     0.06   　   (5.30 ) 　   1.28     0.18  
—Diluted   (0.24 ) 　   0.39     0.06   　   (5.30 ) 　   1.24     0.18  
Net income per ADS 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic   　   0.81     0.12   　   　   2.55     0.37  
—Diluted   　   0.79     0.11   　   　   2.48     0.36  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net (loss)/income per share 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic   130,780,142   　   149,454,573     149,454,573   　   65,834,876   　   149,025,166     149,025,166  
—Diluted   130,780,142   　   153,752,287     153,752,287   　   65,834,876   　   153,248,188     153,248,188  
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income per ADS 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic   -    　   74,727,287     74,727,287   　   -    　   74,512,583     74,512,583  
—Diluted   -    　   76,876,144     76,876,144   　   -    　   76,624,094     76,624,094  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Note: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
　 Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
　 2018 　 2019
 		  2018 　 2019
　 RMB 　 RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Cost of revenues 62,208     77,390   11,116     246,947     292,011   41,945  
Selling and marketing expenses 519,621     1,615,396   232,037     2,124,728     4,657,311   668,981  
Research and development expenses 9,204,100     1,949,271   279,995     52,864,313     4,207,109   604,313  
General and administrative expenses 15,046,141     4,142,493   595,032     210,638,939     10,466,345   1,503,396  
Total share-based compensation   24,832,070   　   7,784,550     1,118,180   　   265,874,927   　   19,622,776     2,818,635  
                   


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  2018 　 2019   2018 　 2019
  RMB 　  RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Net (loss)/income (31,999,175 )   60,706,319 8,719,917   (349,027,476 )   190,084,771 27,303,970
Add:                  
Share-based compensation 24,832,070     7,784,550 1,118,180   265,874,927     19,622,776 2,818,635
Change in fair value of a convertible loan -     - -   34,499,858     - -
Adjusted net (loss)/income   (7,167,105 ) 　   68,490,869   9,838,097 　   (48,652,691 ) 　   209,707,547   30,122,605
                   

 

