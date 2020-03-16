Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Djibouti, Djibouti

Location: Djibouti

Event: On March 15, 2020 the Government of Djibouti announced the suspension of all passenger flights to and from the Republic of Djibouti, effective March 18. All routine consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy are canceled until further notice.

In the case of a U.S. citizen in need of emergency assistance, please contact the U.S. Embassy using the contact information below. U.S. government personnel are advised to limit non-essential travel.

Actions to Take:

Assistance: U.S. Embassy Djibouti (+253) 21-453-000 (+253) 77-877-229 (After hours) DjiboutiACS@state.gov https://dj.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444 Djibouti Country Information Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates Follow us on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.