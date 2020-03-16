Axios Investigations Firm, LLC (AIF) is Growing and has Several New Locations

Axios Investigations Firm Logo

Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) is working to become the largest investigations firm in the United States. New locations to better serve our clients.

We want this company to be the best! We look at the Pinkertons and we say as a team that is who we want to become. We will continue to expand our reach and enhance our services to help our clients.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm, LLC (AIF) has opened its new office location in beautiful downtown Washington, DC. The company hopes to continue its expansion plans as the D.C. office is one of 5 new locations that Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has. The newest locations in D.C. allows the company to build a stronger foothold within the government community as AIF is beginning to receive government contracts. The CEO of AIF states, "the move is purely strategic and is apart of our 2020 platform and vision to expand into Government contracting. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) we are allotted contracts that can be bid on before they are dispersed to the general public. Having an office in D.C. will help us make that transition much easier and assist in working closely with the contractors."

AIF has also created hubs of operations in Seattle, Washington / Houston, Texas / Dallas, Texas / Atlanta, Georgia / Los Angeles, California / St. Paul, Minnesota / Jacksonville, Florida / Miami, Florida / Baltimore, Maryland / Alexandria, Virginia / Raleigh, North Carolina. The company will continue to move forward and will eventually open future locations in New York City, New York, and Sacramento, California.

The company is working to tap into the military community for their contractors and investigations team. Speaking with the Director of Operations and Security Rob he states, "Veterans are the perfect people for investigations and security. We are working with the Special Operations community, sponsoring them to get their licenses, and help them find alternative work. Rather than do overseas contract work we want to empower the veteran community along or near military installations. We call it 'Building the Military Highway.' We are primarily working to help our community build businesses and grow into entrepreneurs."

In addition to the growth of AIF, the company is also co-sponsoring a boxing event with Roy Jones Jr. Michael Williams Jr Vs Thomas Miller for the NBA TITLE National Boxing Association & SouthPaw Promotions. The match will be held at John D Fuller center on March 21, 2020, in Fayetteville North Carolina. Speaking with the CEO of AIF he indicates "the company is always looking for ways to support local talent. We believe that it will go a long way in creating future marketing opportunities and helps our local communities." Also Co-Sponsoring the event is Woobie Official, Kraken-Skulls and Racing for Heroes. These are all Veteran owned companies that are trying to help these young fighters and provide an opportunity for them to shine.



Finally, AIF has started to add Spanish Client Support to their company profile. Axios Investigations Firm, LLC believes that the Spanish community has a need that needs to be filled with investigations and security. We are just trying to help become a better service provider to all our clients. The Client Services Manager Thomas believes that "having Spanish Client Support will continue to provide great service capabilities to an ever-growing population within the United States. We eventually will add more languages like Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. We believe that so many people need our services. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to turn. We are working to address that."

Team Williams and the Great Roy Jones Jr



