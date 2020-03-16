Nonprofit HR, Independent Sector Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Coronavirus for Social Impact Organizations

COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall - Nonprofit HR and Independent Sector Hosting Webinar Monday, March 16 from 12PM - 1:15PM, ET

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Nonprofit HR and Independent Sector tomorrow, Monday, March 16 from 12PM - 1:15PM, ET for a special Virtual Town Hall presentation and review a template that your organization can immediately use to communicate with your teams.Organizations that have been scrambling to create communication materials for upcoming staff meetings about the Coronavirus will benefit from this event. Webinar attendees will hear high-level insight on topics they should cover to keep their workforce informed and engaged. Nonprofit HR is also providing an easily customizable COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall template immediately following the webinar.Attendees will cover the following during the Virtual Town Hall:-Organization's safety statement-How to provide information/resources/prevention tips about the issue-Assembling COVID-19 team of early responders-Office closure scenario planning-Local, state and federal closuresand, other topicsWebinar PresentersLisa Brown AlexanderCEONonprofit HRDriven to serve the often-overlooked human resources needs for the social-impact sector, Lisa set out to build a market where one didn’t exist. She founded Nonprofit HR, the leading talent management firm in the country that works exclusively with the nonprofit sector. Today, fueled by the passion of dozens of employees and consultants nationwide, the thriving company is helping many of the nation’s most prominent nonprofit organizations get ahead through smart people management strategies. In the process, Nonprofit HR is changing the way an entire sector thinks about talent and culture.Victor ReinosoChief Operating OfficerIndependent SectorVictor Reinoso is the chief operating officer (COO) of Independent Sector. As the COO, Victor leads IS’ operational model that integrates and leverages technology as a primary vehicle for advancing our mission and engaging our community. He oversees finance and administration, technology and data management, business development, membership, and conference and knowledge sharing. Victor Reinoso is an entrepreneur with two decades of experience building and transforming private and public sector organizations. His experience includes politics, business, education, technology, and civil rights advocacy.Registration is free.Media may register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7506074917737685261



