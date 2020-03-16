Stonehill Joins MURAL Consultant Network to Offer Remote Design Thinking and Innovation Consulting Services

Stonehill announced today that it has joined the MURAL Consultant Network. The Network is a community of consultants committed to innovation & transformation.

MURAL is a powerful collaboration tool and we are excited about joining the Consultant Network” — Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has joined the MURAL Consultant Network. The MURAL Consultant Network is a global community of leading independent consultants, agencies, and facilitators that are deeply committed to fostering creative innovation and transformation. Members of the network deliver Design Thinking, Agile, and Lean services to their clients leveraging MURAL as a visual workspace to enhance their creative collaboration.

MURAL is a digital workspace for visual collaboration. Their platform enables innovative teams to think and collaborate visually to solve important problems. People benefit from MURAL’s speed and ease of use in creating diagrams, which are popular in design thinking and agile methodologies, as well as tools to facilitate more impactful meetings and workshops. MURAL’s certified enterprise-class cloud-based infrastructure connects 40 percent of the Fortune 100 global enterprises.

Over the last three years, Stonehill has been asked to deliver its award-winning Design Thinking workshops in cities across the globe. MURAL will allow Stonehill to visually collaborate with its customers and deliver a variety of services including strategic planning, design sprints, workplace transformation, and customer journey mapping.

“Our team is always looking for tools that help facilitate innovation,” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “MURAL is a powerful collaboration tool and we are excited about joining the Consultant Network.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.