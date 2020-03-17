Book for Early Career Researchers Provides Insights into Landing An Academic Job

Dr. Andres De Los Reyes wrote The Early Career Researcher’s Toolbox to provide early career researchers concrete answers to key questions about academic work.

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A., March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graduate students and post-doctoral scholars spend years studying to become the next generation of researchers. These early career researchers focus on attaining the “book smarts” needed to complete their training. Yet, a career in research requires more than a Ph.D.: You also need the “street smarts” to make it in academia. How do you find the mentors who guide you on the path to your first job? How do you navigate the peer review system to publish your work? After you have built a publication record, how do you translate that record into the research program that launches your career? Dr. Andres De Los Reyes wrote The Early Career Researcher’s Toolbox to provide concrete answers to these make-or-break questions.“To begin a research career, you have to learn how to tell stories. Stories about your research,” says Dr. De Los Reyes. “The job talks we deliver to audiences on the interview circuit might as well take place in theaters, because the best of them share a lot in common with the films we love. For both job talks and films, you play to audiences that crave compelling stories, and no other industry on this planet knows the ‘active ingredients’ of a good story better than the film industry.”To distill storytelling principles from contemporary and classic films, Dr. De Los Reyes leverages years of experience as a professor, researcher, journal editor, and founder of a professional development conference that provides early career researchers with the tools to become successful researchers ( www.jccapfuturedirectionsforum.com ). Infused with inspiring narratives from early career researchers on the ups-and-downs of their work, The Early Career Researcher’s Toolbox delivers insights into academic life that are tailor-made for those who aspire to attain a career in research.As Dr. Mitch Prinstein, Professor at UNC and Editor of The Portable Mentor says, “Easy to read, full of practical advice, and from the perspective of someone who has done it all, De Los Reyes offers an outstanding volume to explain what everyone needs to know, but no one may teach you in graduate school.” See what others have to say at http://bit.ly/ECRToolboxHome , and follow Dr. De Los Reyes on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JCCAP_Editor About the AuthorDr. Andres De Los Reyes is a Professor at the University of Maryland and Editor of the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology (2017-2025). He received his Ph.D. at Yale University, has published over 100 articles in prestigious academic journals, and has secured over $1.5 million in grant funding from federal agencies. He is based in Washington, D.C. and available for interviews and public speaking engagements internationally. For more information, or to arrange a review copy of the book or an interview with Dr. De Los Reyes, please contact: CREATE.delosreyes(at)gmail(dot)com.The Early Career Researcher’s Toolbox is available for pre-order in paperback and ebook versions―and out on April 7th―from Amazon.com Barnes & Noble , IndieBound, and booksellers everywhere.Print ISBN: 978-1-7344425-0-2Ebook ISBN: 978-1-7344425-1-9Price: US $20.00



