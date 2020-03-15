GARNETREAD PIONEERING TIRE TRACTION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IS AVAILABLE FOR ACQUISITION

All Season Tire Technology

The Road Friendly All Season Tire Formula Alternative to Damaging Studded Tires

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garnet is a semi-precious stone. When garnet is added to rubber in the correct proportions, the result is a tire with superior all season traction. Garnetread formula infused tires have been independently tested by Washington State University on dry, wet, snow, and icy pavement. Test results clearly show the superior traction of Garnetread infused tires to other rubber-based tires. Tests show that vehicles equipped with Garnetread infused tires stop on icy pavement in a shorter distance than the same vehicle equipped with studded tires and with minimal pavement wear while facilitating control of the vehicle.

Tests funded by Federal Highway Administration and the US Department of Transportation, proved that Garnetread infused tires had exceptional performance benefits for year-round use with superior wet-pavement traction and control.

Garnetread infused tires have been approved for use by State Highway Administrators. Winter driving in the Northwest can be difficult and hazardous. The State of Washington, following extensive testing, has approved and recommended the use of Garnetread infused tires for travel on snow and ice covered roads including travel through difficult mountain passes. Additional documented industry tests in Washington and Oregon demonstrated that Garnetread garnet infused formula tires stopped as well or better than studded tires on pavement ice. State Transportation officials have stipulated no time restrictions for the use of Garnetread infused tires based on test results that showed minimal wear to pavement surfaces.

Over 100,000 tires have been sold with Garnetread's patented traction formula. Drivers of vehicles equipped with Garnetread infused tires extoll the superior traction in winter and state how impressed they are with tire performance on dry and rain slick pavement, the perfect all season tire for traction and improved control.

Garnetread has a secured materials supply chain, a patented all-season garnet-based traction tire formula and application method, that can be adapted to any rubber based tire design for year-round use, with independent test results that prove minimal wear to pavement surfaces, with increased tire mileage and strong customer support. Garnetread is a member in good-standing in the RTA Retread Tire Association and NBAA.

Garnetread formula is currently available for licensing or acquisition of all assets including patents.

Want to know more? www.garnetread.com



