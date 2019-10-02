Summary

AFC Distribution Corp. (“AFC”) of Rancho Dominguez, California is voluntary recalling Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi), Lot #2019.10.02, utilized in various prepared menu offerings with sell-by dates ranging from 02/19/2020 to 03/13/2020, because this ingredient may have a potential to be contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus. Vibrio parahaemolyticus is an organism which can cause illnesses such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills.

The recalled ingredient, Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi), was distributed to designated retail AFC sushi counters, where it is further processed into prepared sushi items, within grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, AD, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV, WY.

To date there have been no confirmed illnesses.

While AFC has ceased using the recalled ingredient, we urge anyone who has any AFC product containing Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp to discard or return product to their point of purchase for a full refund.

Questions about the recall may contact AFC’s Recall Team at 866-467-8744 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time) or by email at recall@afcsushi.com.