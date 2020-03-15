Due to CoronaVirus, Global Event to Boost Immune Health Postpone's Global Event One Month - World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

Mass events like this one in Cairo, Egypt are held on World Tai Chi & Qigong Day all over the world

Science proves that Tai Chi, Qigong, and Meditation practices can dramatically boost immune system function. World Tai Chi & Qigong Day is a global health event

"The world is largely unaware of the profound health/immune boosting qualities of mind-body practices, nor the vast economic benefits. My new book The Gospel of Science provides 600 pages of science.” — William E. Douglas, Jr.; Event Founder & Author of "The Gospel of Science"

OVERLAND PARK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind-body practices like Tai Chi, Qigong, and Meditation are proven by science to dramatically boost immune system function, and elevate Helper T Cell counts by 50% to 100% in practitioners.

For 20 years mass Tai Chi, Qigong, and Meditation exhibitions and teach-ins have been held in 100s of cities in over 80 nations on the "last Saturday of April." But due to the uncertainty of restrictions on public gatherings in many cities, states, and nations, the 2020 World Tai Chi & Qigong Day events will be held one month later, on the last Saturday of May (only for 2020, future years will return to the normal last Saturday of April date).

The last Saturday of May is May 30th, 2020. Mass public events, beginning in the earliest time zones of Samoa and New Zealand begin a worldwide wave of health education participatory Tai Chi, Qigong, and Meditation events.

The official website for this global event is www.WorldTaiChiDay.org where people can find local events, or utilize a plethora of free organizing tools to help people organize events in their city and nation.

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day (WTCQD) organizers' events have been covered by major media worldwide in the past, including coverage by: The New York Times; Wall Street Journal; CNN News; FOX News; BBC Television; China's global CCTV Television News Network; South China Morning Post; Xinhua News Agency; and TV news from Los Angeles to Australia; from Brazil to Italy--reaching over ONE BILLION potential readers/viewers of mass media with information on the science of these mind-body practices.

The official website www.WorldTaiChiDay.org offers a free Tai Chi Medical Research Library people can share with health professionals, government bodies, and loved ones. https://www.worldtaichiday.org/WTCQDHlthBenft.html

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day has been officially proclaimed or supported by 22 US Governors; senates and legislatures in many nations and states, including: New York, California, Puerto Rico, National Congress of Brazil; and embassies, consulates and government offices of many nations.

WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY FOUNDERS:

William and Angela Wong Douglas founded WTCQD 20 years ago in Kansas City, and the event spread rapidly worldwide as medical science continued validating the multitudinous benefits of Tai Chi and Meditation. Harvard Health Publications called Tai Chi "Medication in Motion" for all the myriad health issues it could treat or prevent, and Harvard Medical School researchers commemorated WTCQD by holding a lecture series on the medical benefits of Tai Chi. The "Harvard Medical School Guide to Tai Chi," which reveals countless studies showing Tai Chi efficacy for many health issues, cites the efforts of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day as perhaps the greatest indicator of a growing global awareness of these science based mind-body practices.

William Douglas's just released book, "The Gospel of Science: Mind Blowing New Science on Ancient Wisdom to Heal Our Stress, Lives, and Planet" hit #2 best-seller charts in "Economic Situation" and #5 in "Political Economics" and #5 in "Metaphysical." It reveals a 40 year journey, by this world event's founder, of gathering the mounting science on mind-body practices--a 600 page heavily end-noted thesis on the cutting edge science showing how spreading these mind-body practices through society at all levels can literally save the world trillions of dollars annually in health costs, police, prisons, and even reduce war and global conflict.

WTCQD Founder's near 40 year experience of expanding mind-body tools into corporate wellness; major health networks; penal drug rehabilitation; schools at all levels; and into maximum security prisons; provided a clinical experience to augment his 40 years of collecting emerging science on the profound potential of mind-body practices for the world, as revealed in his newest book, "The Gospel of Science: Mind Blowing New Science on Ancient Wisdom to Heal Our Stress, Lives, and Planet."

Mass World Tai Chi & Qigong Day Events Held in 100s of Cities in Over 80 Nations each year



